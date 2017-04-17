The Latest: Only 1 victim linked to Facebook murder suspect

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police searching for the suspect who fatally shot an elderly passerby in a gruesome video posted on Facebook say no more victims have been found, despite the shooter’s claim that he killed over a dozen people.

Police said Monday that they’ve found no evidence of other slayings linked to the suspect, 37-year-old Steve Stephens. They planned to provide updates on the search at a news conference later Monday morning.

They say Stephens may have left Ohio, and they’re urging people in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan to be on the lookout. They say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

He’s wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the death of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

The FBI is helping with the investigation.