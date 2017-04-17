Sentencing date set for Brownsdale man convicted in Freeborn County murder case

A sentencing date has been set for a Brownsdale man who was convicted by a jury in Freeborn County District Court Thursday of second-degree murder in the death of a rural Freeborn County man last summer.

Sentencing for 27-year old David Michael Easter is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 30.

Easter was convicted in the shooting death of 23-year old Spencer Daniel Brown, who was found dead in a locked station wagon August 23, 2016, at Myre-Big Island State Park near Albert Lea. Easter had claimed self-defense in the Brown’s death.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. If no criminal record was found, Easter faces a presumptive sentence of 25 years in prison.