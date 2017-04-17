Prep Preview: 4/17/17

April 17, 2017

U.S. Bank Stadium hosted Mower County area baseball on Friday. The next spring seasons under our sports umbrella start today. You can find today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

    • BASEBALL VS. ALEXANDRIA 4/14 (@ US BANK STADIUM)
      • Packers took 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st
      • Alexandria scored three runs in the bottom of the 3rd
      • 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB
      • 3-2 Loss
      • Fall to 2-3
      • Both teams scored all of their runs in one inning
      • Evan Horstmann: L; 0-1
      • Phillip Zynda: 1-2, RBI, BB
      • Jack Dankert: 1-2, R, 2 BB
    • BASEBALL DOUBLEHEADER VS. NORTHFIELD 4/15
      • GAMES PPD
      • Next game: @ Red Wing 4/18
    • BOYS TENNIS TRIANGULAR @ ALBERT LEA 4/17
      • Originally scheduled for 4/15
      • Vs. Albert Lea @ 9:00 a.m.
      • Vs. Rochester Mayo @ 11:00 a.m.
    • BOYS GOLF @ NORTHFIELD (REGULAR SEASON OPENER) 
    • GIRLS GOLF VS. NORTHFIELD (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)

 

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BASEBALL (0-2; 0-1 Section 1A-West) @ WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (3-1; 1-0 Section 2AA) 4/17 @ 5:00 P.M.
        • Bucs +24 run differential (38-14)
        • Coming off 8-4 Loss vs. United South Central 4/13
        • Buccaneers coming off 16-0 Win @ Bethlehem Academy 4/13
      • SOFTBALL (2-2; 2-0 Section 1A-West) VS. WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (3-1; 1-0 Section 2AA) 4/17 @ 4:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 11-1 Win vs. United South Central 4/13
        • Buccaneers coming off 4-2 Loss vs. Bethlehem Academy 4/13 (first loss)

 

  • GMLOK

 

    • BASEBALL (1-4; 0-3 Section 1AA) VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER (0-2; 0-2 Section 1A-West) 4/17 @ 4:30 P.M.
      • Coming off 4-1 Loss vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4/14 (@ US Bank Stadium)
      • Wolverines coming off 11-8 Loss vs. Lyle-Pacelli 4/11