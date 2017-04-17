Prep Preview: 4/17/17

U.S. Bank Stadium hosted Mower County area baseball on Friday. The next spring seasons under our sports umbrella start today. You can find today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- BASEBALL VS. ALEXANDRIA 4/14 (@ US BANK STADIUM)
- Packers took 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st
- Alexandria scored three runs in the bottom of the 3rd
- 3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB
- 3-2 Loss
- Fall to 2-3
- Both teams scored all of their runs in one inning
- Evan Horstmann: L; 0-1
- Phillip Zynda: 1-2, RBI, BB
- Jack Dankert: 1-2, R, 2 BB
- BASEBALL DOUBLEHEADER VS. NORTHFIELD 4/15
- GAMES PPD
- Next game: @ Red Wing 4/18
- BOYS TENNIS TRIANGULAR @ ALBERT LEA 4/17
- Originally scheduled for 4/15
- Vs. Albert Lea @ 9:00 a.m.
- Vs. Rochester Mayo @ 11:00 a.m.
- BOYS GOLF @ NORTHFIELD (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- GIRLS GOLF VS. NORTHFIELD (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- BASEBALL (0-2; 0-1 Section 1A-West) @ WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (3-1; 1-0 Section 2AA) 4/17 @ 5:00 P.M.
- Bucs +24 run differential (38-14)
- Coming off 8-4 Loss vs. United South Central 4/13
- Buccaneers coming off 16-0 Win @ Bethlehem Academy 4/13
- SOFTBALL (2-2; 2-0 Section 1A-West) VS. WATERVILLE-ELYSIAN-MORRISTOWN (3-1; 1-0 Section 2AA) 4/17 @ 4:30 P.M.
- Coming off 11-1 Win vs. United South Central 4/13
- Buccaneers coming off 4-2 Loss vs. Bethlehem Academy 4/13 (first loss)
- GMLOK
- BASEBALL (1-4; 0-3 Section 1AA) VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER (0-2; 0-2 Section 1A-West) 4/17 @ 4:30 P.M.
- Coming off 4-1 Loss vs. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4/14 (@ US Bank Stadium)
- Wolverines coming off 11-8 Loss vs. Lyle-Pacelli 4/11