Austin man facing charges after Friday night traffic stop

An Austin man is facing charges in Mower County District Court after a Friday evening traffic stop.

Austin Police officers initiated the traffic stop at 9:41 p.m. Friday evening on the 500 block of 8th Street Northeast when the driver of the vehicle failed to dim her headlights. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the officers detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the driver cooperated when being taken out of the vehicle. Officers then dealt with the passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 18-year old Antoine Davis of Austin who admitted to having a small bag of marijuana on him. Chief Krueger went on to state that when asked if he had any weapons on him or anything else officers should be aware of, Davis admitted to carrying a BB gun in his front right jacket pocket.

Davis was arrested and taken to the Mower County jail, where he is facing charges of gross misdemeanor carrying a BB gun in a public place, and for possessing a small amount of marijuana. The driver of the vehicle in the incident was not charged.