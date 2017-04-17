Austin man facing charges after fleeing from police Saturday night

An Austin man is facing charges of fleeing a peace officer on foot and domestic assault after an incident in Southwest Austin Saturday evening.

Officers from the Austin Police Department attempted to execute a felony warrant for domestic assault at 6:58 p.m. Saturday evening in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest on 35-year old Cory Gunsallus of Austin. Chief of Police Brian Krueger reported that as officers were preparing to approach the residence, a neighbor yelled that Gunsallus was running out the front door. Officers in the area, in addition to a K-9 officer began to chase Gunsallus, and the K-9 officer observed him running in the area of 9th Street and 6th Avenue Southwest.

Krueger went on to state that despite being given numerous commands to stop, Gunsallus kept running until the K-9 officer Rudy was dispatched. The K-9 apprehended Gunsallus in the 600 block of 9th Street Southwest, and he was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Austin with a bite to his lower left thigh. Gunsallus was treated and released, and then was taken to the Mower County jail, where he is being held on charges which include fleeing a peace officer on foot and the felony warrant for domestic assault.