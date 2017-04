Prep Preview/Recap: 4/14/17

Austin boys track and field had a strong showing in front of the home crowd. Mower County area teams are playing baseball at US Bank Stadium. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

BASEBALL VS. #8 WINONA 1-0/10 innings Win Improve to 2-2 Hunter Guyette scored GW run on error in the bottom of the 10th Game hands Winona first Big Nine loss Next game: vs. Alexandria 4/14 @ 1:45 p.m. (@ US Bank Stadium) Following game: doubleheader vs. Northfield 4/15 @ Noon/2:00 p.m.





SOFTBALL @ WINONA 10-0/5 innings Loss Fall to 2-6 Next game: vs. Red Wing 4/18





BOYS TENNIS VS. JOHN MARSHALL 6-1 Loss Fall to 1-3 SINGLES Anish Singh (JM) def Jens Ourada (AUS) 6-1, 6-0 Josh Brehmer (AUS) def Jason Coyle (JM) 7-6(5), 6-2 Josh Brehmer improves to 3-1 Brandon Lam (JM) def Todd Weaver (AUS) 6-1, 6-1 Marko Jokie (JM) def Chris Kirchgatter (AUS) 6-1, 7-5 DOUBLES Max Milbrandt/Nikuit Morda (JM) def Noah Kremin/Ryan Walters (AUS) 6-4, 6-2 Glen Erickson/Enoch Kim (JM) def Bryar Flanders/Luke Goodew (AUS) 6-4, 6-2 Kyle Ny/Ben Anderson (JM) def Elijah Hirst/Matthew Boyer (AUS) 4-6. 6-2, 6-2 Next match: @ Albert Lea Triangular 4/15 Austin, Albert Lea, Mayo





BOYS TRACK & FIELD @ HOME MEET (W/ ALBERT LEA, STEWARTVILLE, KASSON-MANTORVILLE) INDIVIDUAL Aiden Wilson: 1st place, pole vault (12-09) Coy Stark: 4th place (10-06) Tae Weber: 7th place (9-00) Pat Hagen: 1st place shot put (44-05) Thomas Kroymann: 6th place (38-07.50) Sam Johnson: 8th place (37.08-75) Hagen: 1st place, discus (134-08) Oliver Anderson: 8th place (102-06) Johnson: 9th place (101-00) Henry Hinchcliffe: 1st place, 3200-yard run (10:52.55) Mitchell Mayer: 2nd place (11:20.83) Trent Brown: 1st place, 110-meter hurdles (16.03) Brown: 1st place, 300-meter hurdles (41.96) Corbin Munger: 3rd place, 44.40 1st place, 4×200-yard relay Connor Byram, Andrew Chesak, Jacob Steinbach, Jany Gash Gash: 2nd place, 200-yard dash (25.06)



LYLE-PACELLI

BASEBALL VS. SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (HOME OPENER) 6-0 Win Improve to 2-0 LP scored four runs in the 2nd inning Zach Bollingberg: W; 1-0 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 K (54 pitches) 1-3, R Brady Lester: 1-2, RBI Cory Webber: 1-2, 2B, 2 R Next game: @ Spring Grove 4/18



TRACK AND FIELD @ 8-TEAM WINGED FOOT INVITATIONAL (@ PEM) BOYS TEAM 8th place, 24 points INDIVIDUAL Patrick Murphy: 10th place, 100-meter dash (12.19) Murphy: 8th place, 200-meter dash (25.65) Nathan Drees: 10th place, 400-meter dash Cole Ethan: 8th place, discus (100-02) Murphy: 2nd place, shot put (39-10) GIRLS TEAM 8th place, 21 points INDIVIDUAL Kayla Christopherson: 1st place, 1600-meter run (5:21.75) Myra Kraemer: 10th place, 400-meter dash Rory Bickler: 2nd place, 3200-meter run (12:33.65)



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BASEBALL VS. UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL 8-4 Loss Fall to 0-2 Blossoms scored three runs in the bottom of the 1st inning Rebels scored five runs in the top of the 3rd inning Brad Staska: L; 0-1 4 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 2 K 3-4 Next game: @ Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4/17





SOFTBALL @ UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL 11-1/5 innings Win Improve to 2-2 Blossoms scored seven runs in the top of the 5th inning McKenna Hein: W 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Linnea Sunde: 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB Bria Baldwin: 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, SB Next game: vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4/17



GMLOK/SOUTHLAND