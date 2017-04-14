Brownsdale man convicted of 2nd degree murder in Freeborn County District Court

A jury has found 27-year-old David Michael Easter of Brownsdale guilty of 2nd degree murder for the death of Spencer Brown.

The verdict was returned late Thursday afternoon in Freeborn County District Court, soon after the conclusion of a trial that began on March 27.

Brown, of rural Freeborn County, was shot and killed on August 23, 2016 in Myre-Big Island State Park near Albert Lea. His body was found inside his car and investigators said Brown was shot twice in the head from outside, through a closed window.

Easter was taken into custody the night of the shooting after calling 911 and reporting that he had shot another man. Easter’s defense attorney claimed that it was an act of self-defense because Easter thought his family was in danger.

Besides the murder charge, the jury also found Easter guilty of possessing a pistol without a permit in a public place.

No sentencing date has been set.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. Pending no criminal record is found, Easter faces a presumptive sentence of more than 25 years in prison.