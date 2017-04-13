Prep Preview: 4/13/17

April 13, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

Thursday’s prep slate features a pair of Mower County umbrella matchups on the diamond. The Packers play the defending section champions. You can find all of today’s previews and notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • BASEBALL (1-2; 1-1 Section 1AAA) VS. WINONA (3-1; 0-0 Section 1AAA) 4/13 @ 5:00 P.M.
        • Coming off 8-6 Loss vs. Faribault 4/11
        • Winhawks coming off 7-1 Win vs. Owatonna 4/11
        • Packers lost a pair of one run games vs. Winona in 2016
          • L 3-2 vs. Winona 4/19/16
            • Lead 2-0 after five innings
            • Winona scored three runs in the top of 6th (two unearned)
          • L 5-4 @ Winona 5/10/16
            • Walk off win for Winhawks on two unearned runs

      • SOFTBALL (2-5; 1-2 Section 1AAA) @ WINONA (1-1; 0-0 Section 1AAA) 4/13 @ 5:00 P.M.
        • Coming off 6-0 Loss @ Faribault 4/11
        • Winhawks coming off 14-0 Win @ Owatonna 4/11
        • Packers went 0-2 vs. Winona in 2016
        • L 7-2 @ Winona 4/19/16
        • L 16-2 vs. Winona 5/10/16

 

 

        • Winona 2016 state runner up

      • BOYS TENNIS VS. JOHN MARSHALL 4/13 @ 4:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 6-1 Loss @ Northfield 4/11
        • Rockets coming off 7-0 Loss vs. Century 4/11 (regular season opener)

      • BOYS TRACK AND FIELD MEET 4/13 @ 4:00 P.M.
        • Meet @ Wescott vs. Albert Lea, Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville
          • Field events start at 4:00, running events at 4:30

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BASEBALL (1-0; 1-0 Section 1A-West) vs. Schaeffer Academy (0-4; 0-1 Section 1A-East) 4/13 @ 4:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 11-8 Win @ Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 4/11
        • Lions coming off 4-0 Loss @ Randolph 4/11
        • Athletics swept road doubleheader @ Schaeffer Academy 5/3/16
        • W 17-3/5 innings
        • W 9-5

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • BASEBALL (0-1; 0-0 Section 1A-West) VS. UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (2-1; 0-0 Section 1A-West) 4/13 @ 5:00 P.M.
        • Coming off 7-6 Loss vs. Triton 4/7 (regular season opener)
        • Rebels coming off 2-1 Win vs. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 4/11
        • Blossoms went 0-2 vs. United South Central in 2016
        • L 13-4 @ USC 4/14/16
        • L 10-6 vs. USC 5/10/16

 

  • GMLOK/SOUTHLAND
  • GMLOK BASEBALL (1-2; 0-2 Section 1AA) VS. SOUTHLAND (2-2; 0-1 Section 1A-West) 4/13 @ 5:00 P.M.
  • Bulldogs coming off 11-6 Loss @ Dover-Eyota 4/10
  • Rebels coming off 6-0 Win vs. Dover-Eyota 4/11
  • GMLOK went 2-0 vs. Southland in 2016
  • W 3-2 vs. Southland 4/15/16
  • W 14-3 @ Southland 5/19/16 (regular season finale)

 

      • SOUTHLAND SOFTBALL (0-5; 0-1 Section 1A-East) VS. GMLOK (4-0; 3-0 Section 1AA-West) 4/13 @ 5:00 P.M.
        • Bulldogs coming off 4-3 Win vs. Dover-Eyota 4/10
        • Rebels coming off 9-3 @ Dover-Eyota 4/11
        • GMLOK went 2-0 vs. Southland in 2016
        • W 20-5/5 innings @ Southland 4/15/16
        • W 11-2 vs. Southland 5/19/16

 

 

 