Prep Recap: 4/12/17

- AUSTIN
- BASEBALL VS. FARIBAULT
- 8-6 Loss
- Fall to 1-2
- Falcons scored eight unearned runs on six Austin errors
- Josi Bothun: L; 0-2, 0.82 ERA
- 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB 5 K
- Hunter Guyette/Phillip Zynda: 2-4, 2 RBI EACH
- Next game: vs. Winona 4/13
- SOFTBALL @ FARIBAULT
- 6-0 Loss
- Drop to 2-5
- Both teams had seven hits
- Hannah Rasmussen: L; 2-5
- 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 6 K
- TEAM: 12 runners LOB
- Left bases loaded twice
- Hannah McMasters: 2-4
- Next game: @ Winona (2016 state runner-up) 4/13
- BOYS TENNIS @ NORTHFIELD
- 6-1 Loss
- Fall to 1-2
- SINGLES
- Christoph Zweifel (NF) def Jens Ourada (AUS) 6-1, 6-0
- Josh Brehmer (AUS) def Dez Young (NF) 6-4, 7-6(6)
- Tim Roback (NF) def Todd Weaver (AUS) 6-0, 6-1
- Ryan Will (NF) def Chris Kirchgatter (AUS) 6-3, 6-3
- DOUBLES
- James Miller/Larson Ringlien (NF) def Noah Kremin/Ryan Walters (AUS) 6-0, 6-1
- Joe Kreis/Ellis Orjala(NF) def Bryar Flanders/Luke Goodew (AUS) 6-0, 6-2
- Jeremy Nelson/Griffin Rod (NF) def Elijah Hirst/Matthew Boyer (AUS) 6-3, 6-1
- SINGLES
- Next match: vs. John Marshall 4/13
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BASEBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- 11-8 Win
- Improve to 1-0
- Taylor Arett: ND; 0-0
- 4 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 K
- 1-3, 2 RBI
- Jed Nelson: W; 1-0
- 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Wolverines lead 8-4 after 4 innings
- Athletics scored 7 runs over final 3 innings
- Bryce Strouf: 2-4, 2 R, RBI
- Brady Lester: 2-4, R, RBI
- Next game: vs. Schaeffer Academy 4/13
- SOFTBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- 13-3 Win/6 innings
- Improve to 1-0
- Miranda Arkells: W; 1-0
- 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 5 K
- Next game: vs. Houston 4/25
- TRACK AND FIELD @ 8-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE
- BOYS
- TEAM
- 8th place, 28 points
- INDIVIDUAL
- Patrick Murphy: 4th place, 100-meter dash AND 2nd place, 200-meter dash
- Ethan Cole: 7th place, 300-meter hurdles
- 800-meter run
- Nathan Drees: 4th place, 2:22.07
- Lakota Minto: 5th place, 2:28.88
- Minto: 6th place, long jump
- Murphy: 5th place, shot put
- Cole Ethan: 7th place, discus
- GIRLS
- TEAM
- 8th place, 36 points
- INDIVIDUAL
- Rachel Nelson: 4th place, 100-meter dash
- 800-meter run
- Kayla Christopherson: 2nd place, 2:36.48
- Rory Bickler: 3rd place, 2:37.88
- 1600-meter run
- BOYS
- Christopherson: 1st place, 5:31.37
- Rory Bickler: 2nd place, 5:50.00
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- SOFTBALL VS. MAPLE RIVER
- 11-7 Loss
- Drop to 1-2
- Elly Strunk: L; 1-2
- 7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 5 K
- Maya Lembke: 2-4, RBI
- Bria Baldwin: 2-3, 3B
- Julia Worke: 2-2, 2B
- Linnea Sunde: 1-3, 2 SB
- Next game: vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4/17
- TRACK AND FIELD @ 8-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE
- BOYS
- TEAM
- 7th place, 44 points
- INDIVIDUAL
- 2nd place, 4×400-meter relay
- Zach Weber, Zach Archer, Kaden Thomas, Matthew Pryor
- 4th place, 4×800-meter relay
- Alec Ille, Kaden Thomas, Adam Larson, Cameron Kubista
- Kubista: 3rd place, 1600-meter run, 5:04.90
- Isaac Ille: 7th place, 400-meter dash
- Alec Ille: 1st place, 3200-meter run
- Alex Pillar: 4th place, long jump
- GIRLS
- TEAM
- 6th place, 51 points
- INDIVIDUAL
- Asia Thostenson: 5th place, 100-meter hurdles
- 5th place, 4×200-meter relay
- Kylie Forystek, Jayde Wacek, Leah Schiefert, Anna Kittelson
- 1600-meter run
- Alison Pryor: 5th place, 6:24.24
- Taylor Wurst: 11th place, 6:48.44
- Samantha Wurst: 6th place, 400-meter dash AND 5th place, high jump
- Leah Schiefert: 2nd place, pole vault
- Rachel Oswald: 5th place, long jump
- Leah Inwards: 4th place, shot put AND 5th place, discus
- BOYS GOLF @ 5-TEAM GOPHER CONFERENCE MEET (@ RIVERVIEW GOLF COURSE, NEW RICHLAND)
- 1st place, 267
- 2nd place: Maple River, 289
- 3rd place: United South Central, 295
- 4th place: NRHEG (HOST), 323
- 5th place: Bethlehem Academy, 352
- INDIVIDUAL
- Lucas Noble: 36 (EVEN)
- Tommy Braaten: 39 (+3)
- GIRLS GOLF @ 11-TEAM STEWARTVILLE (@ ROCHESTER COUNTRY CLUB)
- DNF
- La Crescent: 1st place, 364
- INDIVIDUAL
- Taylor Christianson: T-8, 94
- Jessica Ressler: T-24, 94
- GMLOK(S)
- TRACK AND FIELD @ 8-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE
- BOYS
- TEAM
- 5th place, 68 points
- INDIVIDUAL
- Drew Lewison: 1st place, 110-meter hurdles
- 100-meter dash
- Lewison: 1st place, 11.61
- Christopher Bain: 2nd place, 11.61
- 1st place, 4×200-meter relay AND 2nd place, 4×100
- John Hegge, Christopher Romero, Trever Kelly, Christopher Bain
- Lewison: 5th place, triple jump
- GIRLS
- TEAM
- 1st place, 193.5 points
- INDIVIDUAL
- 1st place, 4×100-meter relay
- Molly Haslam, Emily Hovden, Kassidy Kirtz, Isabelle Olson
- 1st place, 4×200-meter relay
- Lauren Bucholtz, Emily Hovden, Katelyn Luthe, Jordyn Glynn
- 1st place, 4×400-meter relay
- Riley Queensland, Amelia Staat, Bucholtz, Glynn
- 1st place, 4×800-meter relay
- Andrea Mettler, Amelia Staat, Jenna Bentzin, Sydnie Bissen
- 100-meter hurdles
- Katelyn Luthe: 1st place, 17.62
- Hailey Hindt: 2nd place, 17.88
- Madison Hindt: 4th place, 18.44
- 100-meter dash
- Emily Hovden: 1st place, 13.40
- Holly Haslam: 3rd place, 13.75
- Andrea Mettler: 4th place, 1600-meter run
- 400-meter dash
- Lauren Bucholtz: 1st place, 1:02.46
- Riley Queensland: 2nd place, 1:03.41
- Kaycie Bellrichard: 5th place, 1:07.61
- Haley Hindt: 2nd place, 300-meter hurdles
- Amelia Staat: 1st place, 800-meter run
- Riley Queensland: 1st place, 200-meter dash 28.20
- T-1st place, high jump
- Emily Hovden: 3rd place, pole vault
- Long jump
- Bucholtz: 1st place
- Olson: 2nd place
- Kirtz: 4th place
- Triple jump
- Glynn: 2nd place
- Marina Schwanke: 4th place
- Haslam: 5th place
- 1st place, 4×100-meter relay
- TRACK AND FIELD @ 8-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE
- SOUTHLAND
- BASEBALL VS. DOVER-EYOTA
- 5-0 Win
- Improve to 2-2
- Jared Landherr: W; 1-1
- 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Lee Wilson: 1-2, 3 R
- Parker Brigham/Tyler Hanson: 2-3 EACH
- Next game: @ GMLOK 4/13
- SOFTBALL @ DOVER-EYOTA
- 9-3 Loss
- Drop to 0-5
- Next game: vs. GMLOK 4/13