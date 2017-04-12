Prep Recap: 4/12/17

April 12, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

Lyle-Pacelli had a successful opening day. GMLOKS cleaned up in Hayfield. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • BASEBALL VS. FARIBAULT
        • 8-6 Loss
        • Fall to 1-2
        • Falcons scored eight unearned runs on six Austin errors
        • Josi Bothun: L; 0-2, 0.82 ERA  
          • 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB 5 K
        • Hunter Guyette/Phillip Zynda: 2-4, 2 RBI EACH
        • Next game: vs. Winona 4/13

      • SOFTBALL @ FARIBAULT
        • 6-0 Loss
        • Drop to 2-5
        • Both teams had seven hits
        • Hannah Rasmussen: L; 2-5
          • 6 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 6 K
        • TEAM: 12 runners LOB
          • Left bases loaded twice
        • Hannah McMasters: 2-4
        • Next game: @ Winona (2016 state runner-up) 4/13

      • BOYS TENNIS @ NORTHFIELD
        • 6-1 Loss
        • Fall to 1-2
          • SINGLES
            • Christoph Zweifel (NF) def Jens Ourada (AUS) 6-1, 6-0
            • Josh Brehmer (AUS) def Dez Young (NF) 6-4, 7-6(6)
            • Tim Roback (NF) def Todd Weaver (AUS) 6-0, 6-1
            • Ryan Will (NF) def Chris Kirchgatter (AUS) 6-3, 6-3

          • DOUBLES
            • James Miller/Larson Ringlien (NF) def Noah Kremin/Ryan Walters (AUS) 6-0, 6-1
            • Joe Kreis/Ellis Orjala(NF) def Bryar Flanders/Luke Goodew (AUS) 6-0, 6-2
            • Jeremy Nelson/Griffin Rod (NF) def Elijah Hirst/Matthew Boyer (AUS) 6-3, 6-1
        • Next match: vs. John Marshall 4/13

 

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BASEBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
        • 11-8 Win
        • Improve to 1-0
        • Taylor Arett: ND; 0-0
          • 4 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 4 K
            • 1-3, 2 RBI
        • Jed Nelson: W; 1-0
          • 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
        • Wolverines lead 8-4 after 4 innings
        • Athletics scored 7 runs over final 3 innings
        • Bryce Strouf: 2-4, 2 R, RBI
        • Brady Lester: 2-4, R, RBI
        • Next game: vs. Schaeffer Academy 4/13

      • SOFTBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
        • 13-3 Win/6 innings
        • Improve to 1-0
        • Miranda Arkells: W; 1-0
          • 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 5 K
        • Next game: vs. Houston 4/25

      • TRACK AND FIELD @ 8-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE
        • BOYS
          • TEAM
            • 8th place, 28 points
          • INDIVIDUAL
            • Patrick Murphy: 4th place, 100-meter dash AND 2nd place, 200-meter dash
            • Ethan Cole: 7th place, 300-meter hurdles
            • 800-meter run
              • Nathan Drees: 4th place, 2:22.07
              • Lakota Minto: 5th place, 2:28.88
            • Minto: 6th place, long jump
            • Murphy: 5th place, shot put
            • Cole Ethan: 7th place, discus

        • GIRLS
          • TEAM
            • 8th place, 36 points
          • INDIVIDUAL
            • Rachel Nelson: 4th place, 100-meter dash
            • 800-meter run
              • Kayla Christopherson: 2nd place, 2:36.48
              • Rory Bickler: 3rd place, 2:37.88
            • 1600-meter run

 

 

              • Christopherson: 1st place, 5:31.37
              • Rory Bickler: 2nd place, 5:50.00

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

    • SOFTBALL VS. MAPLE RIVER
      • 11-7 Loss
      • Drop to 1-2
      • Elly Strunk: L; 1-2
        • 7 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 2 BB, 5 K
      • Maya Lembke: 2-4, RBI
      • Bria Baldwin: 2-3, 3B
      • Julia Worke: 2-2, 2B
      • Linnea Sunde: 1-3, 2 SB
      • Next game: vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 4/17

    • TRACK AND FIELD @ 8-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE
      • BOYS
        • TEAM
          • 7th place, 44 points

 

          • INDIVIDUAL
            • 2nd place, 4×400-meter relay
              • Zach Weber, Zach Archer, Kaden Thomas, Matthew Pryor
            • 4th place, 4×800-meter relay
              • Alec Ille, Kaden Thomas, Adam Larson, Cameron Kubista
            • Kubista: 3rd place, 1600-meter run, 5:04.90
            • Isaac Ille: 7th place, 400-meter dash
            • Alec Ille: 1st place, 3200-meter run
            • Alex Pillar: 4th place, long jump

        • GIRLS
          • TEAM
            • 6th place, 51 points

          • INDIVIDUAL
            • Asia Thostenson: 5th place, 100-meter hurdles
            • 5th place, 4×200-meter relay
              • Kylie Forystek, Jayde Wacek, Leah Schiefert, Anna Kittelson
            • 1600-meter run
              • Alison Pryor: 5th place, 6:24.24
              • Taylor Wurst: 11th place, 6:48.44
            • Samantha Wurst: 6th place, 400-meter dash AND 5th place, high jump
            • Leah Schiefert: 2nd place, pole vault
            • Rachel Oswald: 5th place, long jump
            • Leah Inwards: 4th place, shot put AND 5th place, discus

      • BOYS GOLF @ 5-TEAM GOPHER CONFERENCE MEET (@ RIVERVIEW GOLF COURSE, NEW RICHLAND)
        • TEAM
          • 1st place, 267
            • 2nd place: Maple River, 289
            • 3rd place: United South Central, 295
            • 4th place: NRHEG (HOST), 323
            • 5th place: Bethlehem Academy, 352

        • INDIVIDUAL
          • Lucas Noble: 36 (EVEN)
          • Tommy Braaten: 39 (+3)

      • GIRLS GOLF @ 11-TEAM STEWARTVILLE (@ ROCHESTER COUNTRY CLUB)
        • TEAM
          • DNF
            • La Crescent: 1st place, 364

        • INDIVIDUAL
          • Taylor Christianson: T-8, 94
          • Jessica Ressler: T-24, 94

    • GMLOK(S)
      • TRACK AND FIELD @ 8-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE
        • BOYS
          • TEAM
            • 5th place, 68 points

          • INDIVIDUAL
            • Drew Lewison: 1st place, 110-meter hurdles
            • 100-meter dash
              • Lewison: 1st place, 11.61
              • Christopher Bain: 2nd place, 11.61
            • 1st place, 4×200-meter relay AND 2nd place, 4×100
              • John Hegge, Christopher Romero, Trever Kelly, Christopher Bain
            • Lewison: 5th place, triple jump

        • GIRLS
          • TEAM
            • 1st place, 193.5 points

          • INDIVIDUAL
            • 1st place, 4×100-meter relay
              • Molly Haslam, Emily Hovden, Kassidy Kirtz, Isabelle Olson
            • 1st place, 4×200-meter relay
              • Lauren Bucholtz, Emily Hovden, Katelyn Luthe, Jordyn Glynn
            • 1st place, 4×400-meter relay
              • Riley Queensland, Amelia Staat, Bucholtz, Glynn
            • 1st place, 4×800-meter relay
              • Andrea Mettler, Amelia Staat, Jenna Bentzin, Sydnie Bissen
            • 100-meter hurdles
              • Katelyn Luthe: 1st place, 17.62
              • Hailey Hindt: 2nd place, 17.88
              • Madison Hindt: 4th place, 18.44
            • 100-meter dash
              • Emily Hovden: 1st place, 13.40
              • Holly Haslam: 3rd place, 13.75
            • Andrea Mettler: 4th place, 1600-meter run
            • 400-meter dash
              • Lauren Bucholtz: 1st place, 1:02.46
              • Riley Queensland: 2nd place, 1:03.41
              • Kaycie Bellrichard: 5th place, 1:07.61
            • Haley Hindt: 2nd place, 300-meter hurdles
            • Amelia Staat: 1st place, 800-meter run
            • Riley Queensland: 1st place, 200-meter dash 28.20
              • T-1st place, high jump
            • Emily Hovden: 3rd place, pole vault
            • Long jump
              • Bucholtz: 1st place
              • Olson: 2nd place
              • Kirtz: 4th place
            • Triple jump
              • Glynn: 2nd place
              • Marina Schwanke: 4th place
              • Haslam: 5th place

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BASEBALL VS. DOVER-EYOTA
      • 5-0 Win
      • Improve to 2-2
      • Jared Landherr: W; 1-1
        • 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
      • Lee Wilson: 1-2, 3 R
      • Parker Brigham/Tyler Hanson: 2-3 EACH
      • Next game: @ GMLOK 4/13

    • SOFTBALL @ DOVER-EYOTA
      • 9-3 Loss
      • Drop to 0-5
      • Next game: vs. GMLOK 4/13