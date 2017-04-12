Minnesota Roads Need Your Love, Adopt A Highway

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for people, businesses and nonprofits who would like to adopt a highway.

Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for at least two years and pick up litter on both sides of the roadway at least twice a year. The average length of an adopted roadway is two to three miles, although some roads are longer.

MnDOT provides safety training, trash bags and safety vests, and will pick up the filled bags. MnDOT also posts signs along the adopted segments of roads with the names of the volunteer groups.

The program has been part of MnDOT’s maintenance operations for many years. The volunteers, representing schools, businesses, faith-based organizations, families and individuals, clean up more than 10,000 miles of Minnesota roadways annually.

Last year alone, groups picked up more than 960,000 pounds of litter, saving taxpayers around $7-million.

Individuals and groups who want to volunteer should go to www.mndot.gov/adopt/ to find their local area program coordinator.

Story via SouthernMinnesotaNews.com