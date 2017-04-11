Suspect released in St. Paul triple homicide case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man arrested in a triple homicide in St. Paul has been released from jail.

Earlier Monday Ramsey County prosecutors asked police to do more investigative work on Friday’s shootings before deciding whether charges are warranted against 19-year-old Jeffery Arkis Taylor.

He was being held in the deaths of 47-year-old Wade McIntosh and his daughters, 19-year-old Maria and 17-year-old Olivia McIntosh. Their mother was critically injured in the shooting in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

Police say Taylor is the half-brother of 20-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor, who was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in a nearby wooded area. He shared custody of a 1-year-old child with the older teen who was fatally shot.

Police say they found the surviving suspect hiding in a shed with the toddler, who was unharmed.