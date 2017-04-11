Riverside Arena a national finalist for $150,000 in upgrades

Riverside Arena has been named one of ten finalists in a national essay contest which could result in big improvements to the home of the Austin Packers and Austin Bruins.

Voting is open today for the first round of the Kraft Hockeyville finals. Two more rounds will determine the winner. Votes can be cast online or via text after users have registered at KraftHockeyville.com.

Cash for arena upgrades will be awarded for the winning venues, including a $150,000 top prize. In addition to cash for arena improvements, Kraft says the Grand Prize Winner will have the chance to host a 2017-2018 NHL Pre-Season Game in their hometown.