Prep Preview/Recap: 4/11/17

Monday brought the first walk off win of the spring. Today is opening day for Lyle-Pacelli. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- SOFTBALL VS. KASSON MANTORVILLE
- First career varsity HR
- 9-8 Win/8 innings
- Improve to 2-4
- Hannah Rasmussen: 8 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 10 K
- Hannah McMasters: 3-5, HR, 4 RBI
- Kaitlin Kaercher: pinch hit 2-R 1B
- Packers scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th to force extra innings
- Next game: @ Faribault (1-0; 0-0 Section 2AAA) 4/11 @ 5:00 p.m.
- BASEBALL (1-1; 1-0 Section 1AAA) VS. FARIBAULT (2-2; 1-0 Section 2AAA) 4/11 @ 5:00 P.M.
- Coming off 9-2 Win vs. Albert Lea 4/8
- Falcons coming off 9-7 Loss @ Jordan 4/7
- Packers won 10-3 vs. Faribault 5/7/16
- BOYS TENNIS @ NORTHFIELD 4/11 @ 4:30 P.M.
- LYLE-PACELLI
- BASEBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER (0-1; 0-1 Section 1A-West) 4/11 @ 4:30 (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- 18-5; 14-2 Section 1A-West; 10-1 Southeast Conference
- Lost 1-0 vs. Randolph @ 1A-West elimination game
- Postseason: 3-1 (4 QS), 28 IP, 19 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 35 K
- Dan Bollingberg (L): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K; 1-2 2 SB
- 2016
- Wolverines coming off 9-2 Loss vs. Spring Grove 4/7
- Athletics went 2-0 vs. G-E/A-C in 2016, outscored Wolverines 33-4
- SOFTBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS (0-1; 0-0 Section 1A-West) 4/11 @ 4:30 (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- 4-13; 1-9 Section 1A-West; 1-6 Southeast Conference
- 2016
- Wolverines coming off 17-11 Loss vs. Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther 4/10
- Athletics won 18-6 vs. Glenville-Emmons 4/29/16
- GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD @ HAYFIELD 4/11
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- GIRLS BASEBALL @ MEDFORD
- PPD
- Will be made up in a doubleheader 5/4
- BOYS GOLF @ 18-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE SATURDAY 4/8
- TEAM
- 4th place, 358
- Northfield won event, shot 328
- INDIVIDUAL
- Tommy Braaten: 5th place, 83
- Lucas Noble: 18th, 89
- GMLOK
- BASEBALL @ DOVER-EYOTA
- 11-6 Loss
- Fall to 1-2
- Next game: vs. Southland 4/13
- SOFTBALL VS. DOVER-EYOTA
- 7 Ip, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
- 4-3 Win
- Improve to 4-0
- Alayna Meskill: W; 4-0
- Hattie Voigt: 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI
- Next game: @ Southland 4/13
- GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD @ HAYFIELD 4/11
- SOUTHLAND
- SOFTBALL VS. ST. CHARLES
- 6-5 Loss
- Fall to 0-4
- Rebels and Saints scored a combined 5 runs in 7th inning
- Next game: @ Dover-Eyota 4/11 @ 5:00 p.m.