Prep Preview/Recap: 4/11/17

Monday brought the first walk off win of the spring. Today is opening day for Lyle-Pacelli. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

SOFTBALL VS. KASSON MANTORVILLE First career varsity HR 9-8 Win/8 innings Improve to 2-4 Hannah Rasmussen: 8 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 10 K Hannah McMasters: 3-5, HR, 4 RBI Kaitlin Kaercher: pinch hit 2-R 1B Packers scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th to force extra innings Next game: @ Faribault (1-0; 0-0 Section 2AAA) 4/11 @ 5:00 p.m.





BASEBALL (1-1; 1-0 Section 1AAA) VS. FARIBAULT (2-2; 1-0 Section 2AAA) 4/11 @ 5:00 P.M. Coming off 9-2 Win vs. Albert Lea 4/8 Falcons coming off 9-7 Loss @ Jordan 4/7 Packers won 10-3 vs. Faribault 5/7/16



BOYS TENNIS @ NORTHFIELD 4/11 @ 4:30 P.M.

LYLE-PACELLI

BASEBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER (0-1; 0-1 Section 1A-West) 4/11 @ 4:30 (REGULAR SEASON OPENER) 18-5; 14-2 Section 1A-West; 10-1 Southeast Conference Lost 1-0 vs. Randolph @ 1A-West elimination game Postseason: 3-1 (4 QS), 28 IP, 19 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 35 K Dan Bollingberg (L): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K; 1-2 2 SB 2016 Wolverines coming off 9-2 Loss vs. Spring Grove 4/7 Athletics went 2-0 vs. G-E/A-C in 2016, outscored Wolverines 33-4





SOFTBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS (0-1; 0-0 Section 1A-West) 4/11 @ 4:30 (REGULAR SEASON OPENER) 4-13; 1-9 Section 1A-West; 1-6 Southeast Conference 2016 Wolverines coming off 17-11 Loss vs. Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther 4/10 Athletics won 18-6 vs. Glenville-Emmons 4/29/16





GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD @ HAYFIELD 4/11

BLOOMING PRAIRIE



GIRLS BASEBALL @ MEDFORD PPD Will be made up in a doubleheader 5/4



BOYS GOLF @ 18-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE SATURDAY 4/8

TEAM

4th place, 358

Northfield won event, shot 328

INDIVIDUAL

Tommy Braaten: 5th place, 83

Lucas Noble: 18th, 89

GMLOK

BASEBALL @ DOVER-EYOTA 11-6 Loss Fall to 1-2 Next game: vs. Southland 4/13





SOFTBALL VS. DOVER-EYOTA 7 Ip, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K 4-3 Win Improve to 4-0 Alayna Meskill: W; 4-0 Hattie Voigt: 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI Next game: @ Southland 4/13





GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD @ HAYFIELD 4/11

SOUTHLAND

