Prep Preview/Recap: 4/11/17

Monday brought the first walk off win of the spring. Today is opening day for Lyle-Pacelli. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • SOFTBALL VS. KASSON MANTORVILLE
        • First career varsity HR
        • 9-8 Win/8 innings
        • Improve to 2-4
        • Hannah Rasmussen: 8 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 1 BB, 10 K
        • Hannah McMasters: 3-5, HR, 4 RBI
        • Kaitlin Kaercher: pinch hit 2-R 1B
        • Packers scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th to force extra innings
        • Next game: @ Faribault (1-0; 0-0 Section 2AAA) 4/11 @ 5:00 p.m.

      • BASEBALL (1-1; 1-0 Section 1AAA) VS. FARIBAULT (2-2; 1-0 Section 2AAA) 4/11 @ 5:00 P.M.
        • Coming off 9-2 Win vs. Albert Lea 4/8
        • Falcons coming off 9-7 Loss @ Jordan 4/7
        • Packers won 10-3 vs. Faribault 5/7/16

 

  • BOYS TENNIS @ NORTHFIELD 4/11 @ 4:30 P.M.

  • LYLE-PACELLI

 

      • BASEBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS/ALDEN-CONGER (0-1; 0-1 Section 1A-West) 4/11 @ 4:30 (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
        • 18-5; 14-2 Section 1A-West; 10-1 Southeast Conference
        • Lost 1-0 vs. Randolph @ 1A-West elimination game
          • Postseason: 3-1 (4 QS), 28 IP, 19 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 35 K
          • Dan Bollingberg (L): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 K; 1-2 2 SB
        • 2016
        • Wolverines coming off 9-2 Loss vs. Spring Grove 4/7
        • Athletics went 2-0 vs. G-E/A-C in 2016, outscored Wolverines 33-4

      • SOFTBALL VS. GLENVILLE-EMMONS (0-1; 0-0 Section 1A-West) 4/11 @ 4:30 (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
        • 4-13; 1-9 Section 1A-West; 1-6 Southeast Conference
        • 2016
        • Wolverines coming off 17-11 Loss vs. Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther 4/10
        • Athletics won 18-6 vs. Glenville-Emmons 4/29/16

      • GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD @ HAYFIELD 4/11

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • GIRLS BASEBALL @ MEDFORD
        • PPD
        • Will be made up in a doubleheader 5/4

 

  • BOYS GOLF @ 18-TEAM HAYFIELD INVITE SATURDAY 4/8
  • TEAM
  • 4th place, 358
  • Northfield won event, shot 328

 

 

  • INDIVIDUAL
  • Tommy Braaten: 5th place, 83
  • Lucas Noble: 18th, 89

  • GMLOK

 

      • BASEBALL @ DOVER-EYOTA
        • 11-6 Loss
        • Fall to 1-2
        • Next game: vs. Southland 4/13

      • SOFTBALL VS. DOVER-EYOTA
        • 7 Ip, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
        • 4-3 Win
        • Improve to 4-0
        • Alayna Meskill: W; 4-0
        • Hattie Voigt: 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI
        • Next game: @ Southland 4/13

      • GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD @ HAYFIELD 4/11

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

      • SOFTBALL VS. ST. CHARLES
        • 6-5 Loss
        • Fall to 0-4
        • Rebels and Saints scored a combined 5 runs in 7th inning
        • Next game: @ Dover-Eyota 4/11 @ 5:00 p.m.

 

 

 