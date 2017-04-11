Everyone’s votes are needed to make Austin’s Riverside Arena Number 1 in the Kraft Hockeyville competition

Austin’s Riverside Arena is in the top 10 of hockey rinks to qualify for the “Kraft Hockeyville” competition, and could receive up to $150,000 for arena upgrades if it is voted into the top spot. Austin Bruins Assistant Coach Keenan Kelley, who wrote an essay to Kraft about Riverside Arena that helped get the arena into the top ten spoke with Scott Fuller on “Trending Local” on KAUS and talked about what he thought has gotten the City of Austin and Riverside Arena to this point….

Each of the 10 finalists will be awarded funds for arena upgrades from Kraft, and the grand prize winner will be awarded $150,000 and the opportunity to host an NHL Pre-Season game televised live on NBCSN. The Austin Bruins nominated the arena for the third straight year. Depending on the strength of this week’s voting, four arenas will be chosen to continue in the competition. Then, on April 24 and 25, the field will be narrowed to two; and the winner will be announced the end of the month.

Only one other Minnesota community, Bloomington, is included in the top 10. To vote, log on to www.krafthockeyville.com and vote for Riverside today, Wednesday and Thursday. You are allowed to vote up to 50 times per day.