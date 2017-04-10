Still Too Drunk To Drive In The Morning?

(Mankato, MN) – That hard partying at night could still very well leave you in danger of a DUI the next morning.

Authorities note that the only thing that gets rid of alcohol in your system is time – and a lot of it. Not coffee nor a shower nor food.

For example, if your blood alcohol level reaches .15 during a night of partying, it’ll take 10 hours on average to get that alcohol entirely out of your system.

The Minnesota State Patrol notes that morning DUI arrests are not uncommon. Among those that have been arrested this year:

A 21-year-old man was stopped for speeding at 5:00am on Interstate 35 in Duluth. The man told the trooper he had stopped drinking at 11pm the night before. His blood alcohol content was .15.

In the Alexandria area, there were two days in a row where a trooper responded to vehicles off the road where the drivers were arrested. The first was a rollover crash at 7 a.m. His blood alcohol content was still at .178. The next day around noon, a man involved in a crash had a .20 BAC. Both had stopped drinking the previous night, but both were still inebriated.

One easy way to find our your BAC before getting behind the wheel is with this online calculator. You may want to bookmark the site for those times when you’re having adult beverages, but remember, it’s just an estimate and if you’re anywhere close to being illegal to drive, don’t do it.

There are also a number of free BAC calculator apps available for smart phones.

In Minnesota, around 620,000 people – or one-in-seven licensed drivers – has a drunk driving conviction on their record.

Of those, more than 12,000 people have six or more drunk driving convictions, including one person who has 26 DUIs.

Story via SouthernMinnesotaNews.com – Photo courtesy Pixabay