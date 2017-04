Prep Preview/Weekend Recap: 4/10/17

The co-op Bulldogs hold on to their perfect record. Blooming Prairie opened a season with a one run thriller. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

BASEBALL VS. ALBERT LEA 9-2 Win Improve to 1-1 TEAM PITCHING: 9 K TEAM HITTING, 6 H, 8 BB Next game: vs. Faribault 4/11





SOFTBALL (1-4; 0-2 Section 1AAA) VS. KASSON-MANTORVILLE (1-0; 0-0 Section 1AAA) 4/10 @ 4:30 Coming off 13-1 Loss vs. Northfield 4/6 KoMets coming off 16-6 (6 innings) Win vs. Hayfield 4/6 Packers lost 11-1 vs. Kasson-Mantorville 6/1/16 Game ended Austin’s season



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BASEBALL VS. TRITON (REGULAR SEASON OPENER) 7-6 Loss Fall to 0-1 Jack Abbe: L; 0-1 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER , 2 BB, 1 K Brad Staska: 3-4, 2 2B, 5 RBI Cobras lead 7-3 after 6 ½ innings Blossoms scored three runs in bottom of 7th Next game: vs. Medford (0-2; 0-1 Section 2AA) 4/10 @ 5:00 p.m. ( Gopher Conference opener)



SOFTBALL VS. JANESVILLE-WALDORF-PEMBERTON 2-1 Win Improve to 1-1 Elly Strunk: W; 1-1 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K Maya Lembke: 1-3, 2B, RBI Linnea Sunde: 1-3, R, SB Next game: @ Medford (2-1; 0-0 Section 2AA) 4/10 @ 5:00 p.m.



GMLOK

BASEBALL VS. ST. CHARLES 5-3 Loss Drop to 1-1 Next game: @ Dover-Eyota (0-1; 0-0 Section 1AA) 4/10 @ 5:00 p.m.





SOFTBALL @ ST. CHARLES 9-4 Win Improve to 3-0 Alayna Meskill: W; 3-0 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Gracie Schmidt: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI Next game: vs. Dover-Eyota (0-1; 0-0 Section 1AA) 4/10 @ 5:00 p.m.



SOUTHLAND