Austin Police respond to two incidents over the weekend that result in DWI arrests

Austin Police responded to a pair of incidents over the weekend that ended with arrests for DWI.

Officers responded to the first incident, hit-and run accident Saturday evening at 8:59 p.m. at the intersection of 9th Avenue and 8th Street Southwest. The reportee stated to authorities that he was driving his girlfriend’s vehicle when he noticed another vehicle driven by 33-year old Arminus Paulino of Austin driving erratically and eventually striking a legally parked vehicle that belonged to the reportee. He went on to tell authorities that he was able to get Paulino to stop and when officers arrived, they detected a strong odor of alcohol. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that Paulino failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Mower County jail, where a breath test found that he was over the legal limit to drive.

Paulino is being held on charges which include gross misdemeanor 2nd degree DWI and misdemeanor driving after revocation. Chief Krueger noted that the license plates were impounded and the vehicle was forfeited.

The second incident took place Sunday evening at 6:09 p.m. when officers responded to an accident in a construction site at 12th Street Southeast and the Oakland Place bridge. They learned that a small, gray SUV had crashed at the construction site and had then left the scene. Officers were able to follow a trail of fluid for some distance before locating the vehicle in the 400 block of 12th Street Northeast. They were able to make contact with 41-year old Bradley George of Austin, and he admitted to driving the vehicle. Chief Krueger stated that he was transported to the Mower County jail after failing field sobriety tests, and a breath test showed that he was over the legal limit.

George is being held on charges including 3rd degree DWI, driving while impaired, driving without insurance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and failure to report an accident.