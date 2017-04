Prep Preview/Recap: 4/7/17

By the end of the day, four of the five schools under our Mower County sports umbrella will be underway with their spring sports seasons. You can find all of the weekend’s prep notes here.

AUSTIN

SOFTBALL VS. NORTHFIELD 13-1 Loss/5 innings Fall to 1-4 Hannah Rasmussen: L; 1-4 5 IP, 17 H, 13 R, 2 BB, 5 K TEAM: 1 run, 3 hits, 3 errors, 8 LOB Next game: vs. Kasson-Mantorville 4/10



BASEBALL (0-1; 0-0 Section 1AAA) VS. ALBERT LEA (1-0; 0-0 Section 1AAA) 4/8 @ 1:00 P.M.

Coming off 1-0 Loss vs. Stewartville 4/4

Tigers coming off 7-2 Win vs. Hutchinson 4/1

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

BASEBALL VS. TRITON (1-1; 1-0 Section 1AA) 4/7 @ 4:00 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)

2016

3-18; 3-7 Section 1A-West; 0-12 Gopher Conference

Cobras coming off 22-2 Loss vs. Hayfield 4/6

Blossoms lost 12-6 @ Triton 5/3/16

SOFTBALL (0-1; 0-0 Section 1A-West) VS. JANESVILLE-WALDORF-PEMBERTON (0-1; 0-0 Section 1A-West) 4/7 @ 4:30 P.M.

4/7 @ 4:30 P.M. Coming off 9-2 Loss @ Austin 4/3

Bulldogs coming off 19-8 Loss vs. Medford 4/4

GMLOK

BASEBALL @ WABASHA-KELLOGG (REGULAR SEASON OPENER) 7-0 Win Improve to 1-0 Drew Copley: W; 1-0 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI Zach Bubany: 2-3, 2 R Next game: vs. St. Charles 4/7 @ 5:00 p.m.





SOFTBALL VS. WABASHA-KELLOGG 6-3 Win Improve to 2-0 Alayna Meskill: W; 2-0 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Kelly Wester: 2 RBI Hattie Voigt: 2-3, 2 B Lindsey Welch: 1-3, 2B, RBI Next game: @ St. Charles 4/7 @ 5:00 p.m.



SOUTHLAND

BASEBALL @ PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 8-7 Loss Fall to 1-1 Jared Landherr: L; 0-1 5 IP, 15 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K 2-5, R Chris Webber: 2-4, 2B, RBI Tied at 2 after 2 innings PEM lead 7-2 after 4 innings Rebels scored 5 runs over final 3 innings Next game: @ Wabasha-Kellogg 4/7 @ 5:00 p.m.



SOFTBALL VS. PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 14-1 Loss Drop to 0-2 Next game: @ Wabasha-Kellogg 4/7 @ 5:00 p.m.



