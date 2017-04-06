Three Austin residents injured in Wednesday morning accident

Three Austin residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning at 8:34 a.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and 7th Avenue Northeast.

Austin Police responded and found a 2009 Dodge Caravan on its roof and a 1999 Mercedes with major front-end damage at the intersection. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the Mercedes, which was being driven by a 17-year old female from Austin was eastbound on 7th Avenue Northeast when it entered the uncontrolled intersection and collided with the Caravan, which was southbound on 12th Street and being driven by a 37-year old female from Austin. The two drivers, plus a 16-year old passenger in the Mercedes were all transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Kruger reported that the 37-year old female was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, and the 17-year old female was cited for no driver’s license and no insurance.