Prep Preview: 4/6/17

The Three Rivers Conference has its busiest day of the young spring season. You can find today’s Mower County area prep schedule here.



AUSTIN

SOFTBALL (1-3; 0-2 Big Nine) vs. NORTHFIELD (0-0; 0-0 Big Nine) 4/6 @ 5:00 P.M. Packers coming off 11-0 Loss/5 innings @ Stewartville 4/4 Raiders regular season opener Packers lost consecutive games vs. Northfield in 2016 7-0 on 5/19/16 (regular season finale) 12-2 on 5/24/16 (1AAA tournament- first round)



GMLOK

BASEBALL @ WABASHA-KELLOGG (1-0; 1-0 Three Rivers Conference-West) 4/6 @ 5:00 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON OPENER) Bulldogs’ regular season opener 2016 9-12; 3-9 Section 1AA-West; 7-11 Three Rivers Conference-West Falcons coming off 11-2 win @ Dover-Eyota 4/4 Bulldogs went 1-2 vs. Wabasha-Kellogg in 2016 Lost 2-1 vs. W-K in first round section tournament





SOFTBALL (1-0; 1-0 TRC-West) VS. WABASHA-KELLOGG (1-0; 1-0 TRC-West) 4/6 @ 4:30 P.M. Coming off 13-5 Win @ Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4/4 Falcons coming off 6-5 Win vs. Dover-Eyota 4/4 Bulldogs went 0-2 vs. W-K in 2016 regular season



SOUTHLAND