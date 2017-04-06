Prep Preview: 4/6/17

The Three Rivers Conference has its busiest day of the young spring season. You can find today’s Mower County area prep schedule here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • SOFTBALL (1-3; 0-2 Big Nine) vs. NORTHFIELD (0-0; 0-0 Big Nine) 4/6 @ 5:00 P.M.
        • Packers coming off 11-0 Loss/5 innings @ Stewartville 4/4
        • Raiders regular season opener
        • Packers lost consecutive games vs. Northfield in 2016
          • 7-0 on 5/19/16 (regular season finale)
          • 12-2 on 5/24/16 (1AAA tournament- first round)

 

  • GMLOK

 

      • BASEBALL @ WABASHA-KELLOGG (1-0; 1-0 Three Rivers Conference-West) 4/6 @ 5:00 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
        • Bulldogs’ regular season opener
          • 2016
            • 9-12; 3-9 Section 1AA-West; 7-11 Three Rivers Conference-West
        • Falcons coming off 11-2 win @ Dover-Eyota 4/4
        • Bulldogs went 1-2 vs. Wabasha-Kellogg in 2016
          • Lost 2-1 vs. W-K in first round section tournament

      • SOFTBALL (1-0; 1-0 TRC-West) VS. WABASHA-KELLOGG (1-0; 1-0 TRC-West) 4/6 @ 4:30 P.M.
        • Coming off 13-5 Win @ Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4/4
        • Falcons coming off 6-5 Win vs. Dover-Eyota 4/4
        • Bulldogs went 0-2 vs. W-K in 2016 regular season

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BASEBALL (1-0; 1-0 TRC-West) @ PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 4/6 @ 5:00 P.M.
      • Coming off 7-0 Win @ Chatfield 4/4
      • Rebels split doubleheader @ PEM in 2016

    • SOFTBALL (0-1; 0-1 TRC-West) VS. PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE 4/6 @ 5:00 P.M.
      • Coming off 14-0 loss/5 innings @ Chatfield 4/4