New Principal named for Austin High School for the 2017-2018 school year

Austin Public Schools Superintendent David Krenz has announced that Andrea Malo has been hired as Principal at Austin High School effective for the 2017-2018 school year.

Malo began her career at Austin High School in 1998 as a Social Studies teacher and became Assistant Principal at Austin High School in 2012. Malo has also served as the Director of the district’s Area Learning Center and currently serves as the advisor to the high school student council and is also a member of many other committees and organizations. Krenz added that Malo is active in the community as a member of the Salvation Army Board and is a Truancy Task Force member. She also serves on the Minnesota Department of Education Standards Committee for Social Studies.