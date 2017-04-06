100 Years Ago Today US Joined WW1, New ‘WW1 America’ Exhibit Opens Saturday

It was 100 years ago today, April 6, 1917, that the United States declared war on Germany, entering WW1. Learn more about the extraordinary stories of Americans during this turbulent time in the new Minnesota History Center exhibit “WW1 America,” opening Saturday, April 8.

The exhibit kicks off Friday, April 7, with a live stage show presented in partnership with Minnesota Public Radio at the Fitzgerald Theater. On Saturday, April 8, explore the exhibit, take in a history talk, a theatrical performance with comedian Kevin Kling, and a day of family activities including costumed reenactors, live music, storytelling and art activities.

