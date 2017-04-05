Gas prices could be on the rise as the weather warms

Nearly a quarter of Minnesota consumers believe the price at the pump is already too high heading into summer. The average for a gallon of unleaded today is 2.25. Triple-A Minnesota’s Gail Weinholzer says that’s 26-cents higher than a year ago this time:

Weinholzer says gas prices this summer are expected to peak around 2.70 a gallon. She went on to say that she doesn’t believe this will impact Minnesotans travel plans:

The average price for a gallon of gas in Mower County is currently $2.27. The county with the highest average price for a gallon of gas is currently Cook County in the state’s northeastern tip at $2.36. The county with the lowest average price for a gallon of gas is Clay County on Minnesota’s western border at $2.12. Weinholzer says the average for a gallon of unleaded of $2.25 in Minnesota compares to $1.97 last year at this time.