Prep Preview/Recap: 4/4/17

Tuesday marks the first full day of the spring sports season under our Mower County sports umbrella. You can find all of today’s games and notes here.



AUSTIN

SOFTBALL VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE 9-2 Win Improve to 1-2 Hannah Rasmussen: W; 1-2 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K Halie Retterath: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI 3-R HR in 2nd inning (first career HR) Kyra Walters: 3-4, 2B Next game: @ Stewartville 4/4 @ 5:00 p.m. Packers beat Stewartville 11-3 6/1/16 @ 1AAA Consolation tournament





BASEBALL VS. STEWARTVILLE 4/4 @ 5:00 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON OPENER) 2016 8-12; 2-6 Section 1AAA; 5-9 Big Nine No recent history with Stewartville



BLOOMING PRAIRIE

SOFTBALL @ AUSTIN 9-2 Loss Fall to 0-1 Elly Strunk: L; 0-1 8 BB, 5 K; RBI Next game: vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4/7



GMLOK

SOFTBALL @ PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE @ 5:00 p.m.

SOUTHLAND