Prep Preview/Recap: 4/4/17

Tuesday marks the first full day of the spring sports season under our Mower County sports umbrella. You can find all of today’s games and notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • SOFTBALL VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE
        • 9-2 Win
        • Improve to 1-2
        • Hannah Rasmussen: W; 1-2
          • 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K
        • Halie Retterath: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI
          • 3-R HR in 2nd inning (first career HR)
        • Kyra Walters: 3-4, 2B
        • Next game: @ Stewartville 4/4 @ 5:00 p.m.
          • Packers beat Stewartville 11-3 6/1/16 @ 1AAA Consolation tournament

      • BASEBALL VS. STEWARTVILLE 4/4 @ 5:00 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
        • 2016
          • 8-12; 2-6 Section 1AAA; 5-9 Big Nine
        • No recent history with Stewartville

 

  • BLOOMING PRAIRIE

 

      • SOFTBALL @ AUSTIN
        • 9-2 Loss
        • Fall to 0-1
        • Elly Strunk: L; 0-1
          • 8 BB, 5 K; RBI
          • Next game: vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4/7

 

  • GMLOK

 

      • SOFTBALL @ PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE @ 5:00 p.m.

 

  • SOUTHLAND

 

    • BASEBALL VS. CHATFIELD 4/4 @ 5:00 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
      • 2016
        • 6-12; 1-2 Section 1A-West; 6-11 Three Rivers Conference