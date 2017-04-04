Prep Preview/Recap: 4/4/17

Tuesday marks the first full day of the spring sports season under our Mower County sports umbrella. You can find all of today’s games and notes here.
- AUSTIN
- SOFTBALL VS. BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- 9-2 Win
- Improve to 1-2
- Hannah Rasmussen: W; 1-2
- 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K
- Halie Retterath: 3-4, HR, 4 RBI
- 3-R HR in 2nd inning (first career HR)
- Kyra Walters: 3-4, 2B
- Next game: @ Stewartville 4/4 @ 5:00 p.m.
- Packers beat Stewartville 11-3 6/1/16 @ 1AAA Consolation tournament
- BASEBALL VS. STEWARTVILLE 4/4 @ 5:00 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- 2016
- 8-12; 2-6 Section 1AAA; 5-9 Big Nine
- No recent history with Stewartville
- 2016
- BLOOMING PRAIRIE
- SOFTBALL @ AUSTIN
- 9-2 Loss
- Fall to 0-1
- Elly Strunk: L; 0-1
- 8 BB, 5 K; RBI
- Next game: vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 4/7
- GMLOK
- SOFTBALL @ PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE @ 5:00 p.m.
- SOUTHLAND
- BASEBALL VS. CHATFIELD 4/4 @ 5:00 P.M. (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- 2016
- 6-12; 1-2 Section 1A-West; 6-11 Three Rivers Conference
- 2016