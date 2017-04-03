Two Austin residents in custody after vehicle chase Saturday morning in Northeast Austin

Two suspects from Austin are in custody after a vehicle chase with the Mower County Sheriff’s Department in Austin Saturday.

Sheriff Terese Amazi stated that 41-year old Robert Collins and 32-year old Cassandra Sims are being held in the Mower County jail after leading authorities on a chase from Eighth Street Northeast to 10th Street Northeast in Austin after a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop at approximately 10 a.m. when he recognized the driver and passenger, who were both wanted on felony warrants.

Amazi noted that the chase exceeded speeds of 60 mph on streets and 30-40 mph down alleys. The chase came to an end when the vehicle crashed into a swing set and trash barrel at a residence on 10th Street Northeast. Collins fled the scene but was arrested a short time later. He had two outstanding warrants in Mower County for fifth-degree drug possession and failure to register as a predatory offender. He is also facing a felony charge for fleeing a peace officer after Saturday’s incident. Sims was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Freeborn County.

There were no injuries reported.