Prep Recap: 3/31/17

March 31, 2017 Sports

The Packers opened their softball season under the dome on Thursday. You can find the results from the doubleheader here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

    • SOFTBALL DOUBLEHEADER VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
      • GAME 1
        • 14-0 Loss/5 innings
        • Fall to 0-1
        • Panthers scored nine runs in 2nd inning

      • GAME 2
        • 6-5 Loss
        • Fall to 0-2
        • Packers lead 3-0 after 1st inning
          • Panthers scored two runs in the top of the 7th to take a 6-5 lead
          • Packers left game-winning runs on base in the bottom of the 7th
      • Hannah Rasmussen (0-2): 12 IP, 26 H, 20 R, 14 ER, 5 BB, 8 K
      • Next game: vs. Blooming Prairie 4/3