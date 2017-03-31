Prep Recap: 3/31/17

The Packers opened their softball season under the dome on Thursday. You can find the results from the doubleheader here.
- AUSTIN
- SOFTBALL DOUBLEHEADER VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY (REGULAR SEASON OPENER)
- GAME 1
- 14-0 Loss/5 innings
- Fall to 0-1
- Panthers scored nine runs in 2nd inning
- GAME 2
- 6-5 Loss
- Fall to 0-2
- Packers lead 3-0 after 1st inning
- Panthers scored two runs in the top of the 7th to take a 6-5 lead
- Packers left game-winning runs on base in the bottom of the 7th
- Hannah Rasmussen (0-2): 12 IP, 26 H, 20 R, 14 ER, 5 BB, 8 K
- Next game: vs. Blooming Prairie 4/3
