Prep Preview: 3/30/17

The next prep sports season is underway. Find out where our Big Nine and Mower County area teams will be.
- AUSTIN
- SOFTBALL REGULAR SEASON OPENER (DOUBLEHEADER) VS. ROCHESTER CENTURY 3/30 @ 4:00/5:30 p.m.
- Games @ Packer Dome
- Packers went 7-17 in 2016; 3-12 in Big Nine; 2-5 Section 1AAA
- Panthers went 12-10 in 2016; 8-5 Big Nine; 2-3 Section 1AAAA
- Packers lost 3-0 vs. Century 5/19/16
- OTHER BIG NINE/AREA SOFTBALL GAMES
- Rochester Lourdes vs. Caledonia/Spring Grove 3/30 @ 3:00 p.m.
- Hayfield vs. Faribault @ 3/30 4:30 p.m.
- Mankato East vs. John Marshall 3/30 4:30 p.m.
- Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s vs. United South Central 3/30 @ 5:00 p.m.