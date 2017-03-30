Paint the Town Pink initiative for 2017 reaches fundraising goal

Leaders of the Paint the Town Pink initiative in Austin announced Thursday at the Hormel Institute that southern Minnesota and northern Iowa communities raised $303,367 for cancer research at the Institute, exceeding this year’s goal of $300,000. Paint the Town Pink Director Kathy Finley spoke with KAUS News and stated that the funds raised enable the Institute to distribute seed grants to cancer researchers for innovative projects that can lead to major federal grants…

Dr. Zigang Dong, Executive Director of the Hormel Institute stated that while Paint the Town Pink’s emphasis is toward breast cancer, the Institute looks for cures for almost every type of cancer…..

Dr. Dong went on to note that a breakthrough battling one type of cancer can lead to a breakthrough in the fight against another type….

Discover Austin Director Nancy Schnable was also present Thursday at the Hormel Institute and stated that the Paint the Town Pink event keeps getting bigger and better every year….

Paint the Town Pink has now raised $1.129 million since 2011 with the first “Paint the Rink Pink” hockey game hosted by the Austin Bruins that brought $22,000 to the Hormel Institute for cancer research. Paint the Town Pink’s official two-week campaign was from January 30th to February 12th, with other fundraising events held throughout the year.