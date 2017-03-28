Prep Notes: 3/28/17

The conclusion of the winter prep sports season brings the next set of section realignments. Teams have the option to move every two years, based on enrollment and other factors. You can find how the realignments will affect our Mower County area teams and section here.
- MSHSL SECTION REALIGNMENTS EFFECTIVE FOR 2017-18, 2018-19 SEASONS
- BASKETBALL (BOYS AND GIRLS)
- Hayfield moves DOWN from 1AA to 1A
- Will be in section with Goodhue, Lyle-Pacelli, Blooming Prairie, Grand Meadow, Southland, etc.
- Girls
- 23-6; 13-1 Section 1AA; 14-2 Hiawatha Valley League
- Won HVL-Blue… #2 seed in 1AA tournament
- Lost to Rochester Lourdes in Section Final
- Boys
- 11-15; 10-6 Section 1AA; 7-9 Hiawatha Valley League
- Lost to Lewiston-Altura in Section Quarterfinals
- Girls
- Stewartville moves DOWN from 1AAA to 1AA
- In Austin’s section this season; will take Hayfield’s spot
- Boys
- 12-15; 3-5 Section 1AAA; 7-9 Hiawatha Valley League
- Lost 62-60 to #3 Winona in Section Quarterfinals
- Girls
- 9-18; 1-6 Section 1AAA; 4-12 Hiawatha Valley League
- Lost to Kasson-Mantorville in Section Quarterfinals
- Boys
- Simley moves from 3AAA INTO 1AAA
- Will take Stewartville’s spot in Austin’s section
- Boys
- 13-15; 5-3 Section 3AAA; 5-10 Metro East Conference
- Lost to St. Thomas Academy in Section Semifinals
- Girls
- 16-12; 4-0 Section 3AAA; 8-6 Metro East Conference
- Lost to Bloomington Kennedy in Section Semifinals
- Boys
- Minneapolis North moves UP from 4A to 5AA
- Boys
- 32-2; 1-0; 14-0 Minneapolis City Conference
- Won Class A State Championship
- Girls
- 18-10; 1-1; 12-2 Minneapolis City Conference
- Lost to Lester Prairie in Section Semifinals
- Boys
- FOOTBALL
- Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran moves from Section 2 9-Man INTO Section 1
- Will be in section with Grand Meadow, Spring Grove, Lyle-Pacelli, etc.
- 2016
- 13-1; 8-0 District 9 South (West)
- Lost to Grand Meadow in Prep Bowl XXXV\
- Stewartville AND Byron move DOWN from 1AAAA to 1AAA
- 2016
- Stewartville
- 6-3; 1-1 Section 1AAAA; 5-2 Southeast (Red) District
- Lost to Kasson-Mantorville in Section Quarterfinals
- Byron
- 6-3; 1-1 Section 1AAAA; 4-3 Southeast (Red) District
- Lost to Winona in Section Quarterfinals
- FARIBAULT MOVES INTO 1AAAA FROM 2AAAA
- HOCKEY
- Red Wing AND Northfield move from Section 1A INTO Section 4A
- Move into section with St. Paul Academy, Mahtomedi, etc.
- Will not be replaced in Section 1A