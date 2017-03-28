Prep Notes: 3/28/17

The conclusion of the winter prep sports season brings the next set of section realignments. Teams have the option to move every two years, based on enrollment and other factors. You can find how the realignments will affect our Mower County area teams and section here.

MSHSL SECTION REALIGNMENTS EFFECTIVE FOR 2017-18, 2018-19 SEASONS

BASKETBALL (BOYS AND GIRLS) Hayfield moves DOWN from 1AA to 1A Will be in section with Goodhue, Lyle-Pacelli, Blooming Prairie, Grand Meadow, Southland, etc. 2016 Girls 23-6; 13-1 Section 1AA; 14-2 Hiawatha Valley League Won HVL-Blue… #2 seed in 1AA tournament Lost to Rochester Lourdes in Section Final Boys 11-15; 10-6 Section 1AA; 7-9 Hiawatha Valley League Lost to Lewiston-Altura in Section Quarterfinals Stewartville moves DOWN from 1AAA to 1AA In Austin’s section this season; will take Hayfield’s spot 2016 Boys 12-15; 3-5 Section 1AAA; 7-9 Hiawatha Valley League Lost 62-60 to #3 Winona in Section Quarterfinals Girls 9-18; 1-6 Section 1AAA; 4-12 Hiawatha Valley League Lost to Kasson-Mantorville in Section Quarterfinals Simley moves from 3AAA INTO 1AAA Will take Stewartville’s spot in Austin’s section 2016 Boys 13-15; 5-3 Section 3AAA; 5-10 Metro East Conference Lost to St. Thomas Academy in Section Semifinals Girls 16-12; 4-0 Section 3AAA; 8-6 Metro East Conference Lost to Bloomington Kennedy in Section Semifinals Minneapolis North moves UP from 4A to 5AA 2016 Boys 32-2; 1-0; 14-0 Minneapolis City Conference Won Class A State Championship Girls 18-10; 1-1; 12-2 Minneapolis City Conference Lost to Lester Prairie in Section Semifinals





FOOTBALL Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran moves from Section 2 9-Man INTO Section 1 Will be in section with Grand Meadow, Spring Grove, Lyle-Pacelli, etc. 2016 13-1; 8-0 District 9 South (West) Lost to Grand Meadow in Prep Bowl XXXV\ Stewartville AND Byron move DOWN from 1AAAA to 1AAA 2016 Stewartville 6-3; 1-1 Section 1AAAA; 5-2 Southeast (Red) District Lost to Kasson-Mantorville in Section Quarterfinals Byron 6-3; 1-1 Section 1AAAA; 4-3 Southeast (Red) District Lost to Winona in Section Quarterfinals FARIBAULT MOVES INTO 1AAAA FROM 2AAAA





HOCKEY





Red Wing AND Northfield move from Section 1A INTO Section 4A