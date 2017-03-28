Austin police officer won’t be charged in fatal shooting

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — An Austin police officer won’t be charged in a fatal shooting.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s office said Monday Officer Chad Norman was justified when he shot Ronald Dean Johnson.

Norman, a 14-year police veteran, was among officers responding to a domestic disturbance in Austin on Jan. 11. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Johnson had a knife and was refusing to let a woman leave his home.

Johnson forced the woman upstairs and began throwing things at officers who rushed the stairs. Norman fired his gun, striking Johnson, after an air conditioner and a bottle were thrown at the officer.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger says the BCA’s investigation is not yet closed and Norman has not been fully cleared to return to duty.