Austin man could be facing drug charges after Monday incident in Riverside Arena parking lot

An Austin man could be facing drug charges after an incident in the Riverside Arena parking lot Monday afternoon.

Officers from the Austin Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity in the parking lot Monday afternoon at 3:59 p.m. and wound up arresting 23-year old Anthony Donaghue after he took off running from the vehicle he was driving. After further investigation, officers found that Donaghue had approximately 28 grams of marijuana, numerous plastic bags and a scale in his possession.

Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that Donaghue could be facing charges of 5th degree drugs with intent to sell and obstructing the legal process. A second individual in Donaghue’s vehicle, an 18-year old male was questioned and released, but Krueger noted that a copy of the incident report will be forwarded to the City Attorney’s office for review for any possible charges against him.