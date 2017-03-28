17-year old Austin man taken into custody after finding a loaded handgun in his backpack

A 17-year old male from Austin could be facing a felony after he was found with a loaded pistol in his backpack.

Austin Police received a call at 4:13 p.m. Monday afternoon indicating that a 17-year old male in their family had a loaded handgun in his possession at a residence on the 1700 block of Oakland Avenue East. Officers found a loaded .22 caliber handgun with a 7-round magazine in the 17-year olds’ backpack, and the suspect denied having or taking the backpack to school. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that the suspect was uncooperative when asked how he received and obtained the handgun, and that he could be facing a felony charge for being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm, as you must be 21 years of age or older to legally possess a handgun.

Chief Krueger went on to note that the 17-year old male was transported to Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center in Rochester to be held for court.