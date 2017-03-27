Postseason Prep Recap: 3/27/17

The winter prep sports season came to an end on Saturday. Get the final results from the State Boys Basketball Tournaments here.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #1 DELASALLE @ CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP
- 72-44 Loss
- Fall to, end season at 29-3
- Third meeting with DeLaSalle in state title game in last five years
- Islanders’ 6th consecutive championship
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 9/20 (45%)
- 3PT: 3/10 (30%)
- FT: 2/2 (100%)
- Packers trailed 31-23 at halftime
- Both Gach: team high 8 points at halftime
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 9/27 (33.33%)
- 3PT: 1/13 (7.7%)
- FT: 2/7 (28.6%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 18/47 (38.3%)
- 3PT: 4/23 (17.4%)
- FT: 4/9 (44.44%)
- Both Gach: team high 14 points
- Duoth Gach: 10 points, 2 blocks
- TEAM: 19 turnovers
- Goanar Mar: game high 28 points
- Committed to George Mason
- STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
- A
- Championship
- #1 Minneapolis North 96 North Woods 49
- Polars win Class A Championship
- AVERAGE FINAL SCORE IN STATE TOURNAMENT: 96-50
- Polars win Class A Championship
- #1 Minneapolis North 96 North Woods 49
- Third Place Game
- #2 Goodhue 51 #5 Springfield 47
- Consolation Championship
- Red Lake 56 #3 Central Minnesota Christian 55
- Warriors win Class A Consolation Championship
- SR G Jamie Cook made GW 3pt with nine seconds left
- Warriors win Class A Consolation Championship
- Red Lake 56 #3 Central Minnesota Christian 55
- Championship
- AA
- Championship
- #1 Minnehaha 47 #3 Crosby-Ironton 36
- Redhawks Class AA Champions
- #1 Minnehaha 47 #3 Crosby-Ironton 36
- Third Place Game
- #4 Annandale 68 #2 St. Cloud Cathedral 60
- Consolation Championship
- New Richland-H-E-G 77 Lake City 66
- Panthers Class AA Consolation Champions
- New Richland-H-E-G 77 Lake City 66
- Championship
- AAA
- Championship
- #1 DeLaSalle 72 #2 Austin 44
- Islanders Class AAA Champions
- 6th consecutive championship
- Islanders Class AAA Champions
- #1 DeLaSalle 72 #2 Austin 44
- Third Place Game
- #3 Marshall 83 #5 Columbia Heights 37
- Consolation Championship
- #4 Fergus Falls 71 St. Thomas Academy 42
- Otters Class AAA Consolation Champions
- #4 Fergus Falls 71 St. Thomas Academy 42
- Championship
- AAAA
- Championship
- #3 Apple Valley 60 #1 Champlin Park 54
- Eagles Class AAAA Champions
- Gave Champlin Park first loss (31-1)
- Did same thing in 2014-15
- Gave Champlin Park first loss (31-1)
- Eagles Class AAAA Champions
- #3 Apple Valley 60 #1 Champlin Park 54
- Third Place Game
- #5 Wayzata 69 #2 Maple Grove 66
- Consolation Championship
- Cretin-Derham Hall 71 #4 Lakeville North 61
- Raiders Class AAAA Consolation Champions
- Cretin-Derham Hall 71 #4 Lakeville North 61
- Championship