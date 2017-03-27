Postseason Prep Recap: 3/27/17

March 27, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

The winter prep sports season came to an end on Saturday. Get the final results from the State Boys Basketball Tournaments here.

 

  • AUSTIN
  • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #1 DELASALLE @ CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP
  • 72-44 Loss
  • Fall to, end season at 29-3
  • Third meeting with DeLaSalle in state title game in last five years

 

          • Islanders’ 6th consecutive championship

 

  • FIRST HALF
  • FG: 9/20 (45%)
  • 3PT: 3/10 (30%)
  • FT: 2/2 (100%)

 

          • Packers trailed 31-23 at halftime
          • Both Gach: team high 8 points at halftime

 

  • SECOND HALF
  • FG: 9/27 (33.33%)
  • 3PT: 1/13 (7.7%)
  • FT: 2/7 (28.6%)
  • TOTAL
  • FG: 18/47 (38.3%)
  • 3PT: 4/23 (17.4%)
  • FT: 4/9 (44.44%)

 

        • Both Gach: team high 14 points
        • Duoth Gach: 10 points, 2 blocks
        • TEAM: 19 turnovers
        • Goanar Mar: game high 28 points
          • Committed to George Mason

 

  • STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

 

    • A
      • Championship
        • #1 Minneapolis North 96 North Woods 49
          • Polars win Class A Championship
            • AVERAGE FINAL SCORE IN STATE TOURNAMENT: 96-50

      • Third Place Game
        • #2 Goodhue 51 #5 Springfield 47

      • Consolation Championship
        • Red Lake 56 #3 Central Minnesota Christian 55
          • Warriors win Class A Consolation Championship
            • SR G Jamie Cook made GW 3pt with nine seconds left

    • AA
      • Championship
        • #1 Minnehaha 47 #3 Crosby-Ironton 36
          • Redhawks Class AA Champions

      • Third Place Game
        • #4 Annandale 68 #2 St. Cloud Cathedral 60

      • Consolation Championship
        • New Richland-H-E-G 77 Lake City 66
          • Panthers Class AA Consolation Champions

    • AAA
      • Championship
        • #1 DeLaSalle 72 #2 Austin 44
          • Islanders Class AAA Champions
            • 6th consecutive championship

      • Third Place Game
        • #3 Marshall 83 #5 Columbia Heights 37

      • Consolation Championship
        • #4 Fergus Falls 71 St. Thomas Academy 42
          • Otters Class AAA Consolation Champions

    • AAAA
      • Championship
        • #3 Apple Valley 60 #1 Champlin Park 54
          • Eagles Class AAAA Champions
            • Gave Champlin Park first loss (31-1)
              • Did same thing in 2014-15

      • Third Place Game
        • #5 Wayzata 69 #2 Maple Grove 66

      • Consolation Championship
        • Cretin-Derham Hall 71 #4 Lakeville North 61
          • Raiders Class AAAA Consolation Champions