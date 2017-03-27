Postseason Prep Recap: 3/27/17

The winter prep sports season came to an end on Saturday. Get the final results from the State Boys Basketball Tournaments here.

AUSTIN

#2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #1 DELASALLE @ CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP

72-44 Loss

Fall to, end season at 29-3

Third meeting with DeLaSalle in state title game in last five years

Islanders’ 6th consecutive championship

FIRST HALF

FG: 9/20 (45%)

3PT: 3/10 (30%)

FT: 2/2 (100%)

Packers trailed 31-23 at halftime









Both Gach: team high 8 points at halftime

SECOND HALF

FG: 9/27 (33.33%)

3PT: 1/13 (7.7%)

FT: 2/7 (28.6%)

TOTAL

FG: 18/47 (38.3%)

3PT: 4/23 (17.4%)

FT: 4/9 (44.44%)

Both Gach: team high 14 points







Duoth Gach: 10 points, 2 blocks







TEAM: 19 turnovers







Goanar Mar: game high 28 points Committed to George Mason



STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS