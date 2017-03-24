Postseason Prep Preview/Recap: 3/24/17

The AAA Boys Basketball Championship will feature a rematch. More champions get crowned on Friday. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.



AUSTIN

#2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #3 MARSHALL @ AAA STATE SEMIFINALS 73-53 Win Improve to 29-2, advance to state championship game FIRST HALF FG: 14/32 (43.75%) 3PT: 3/12 (25%) FT: 2/2 (100%) SECOND HALF FG: 15/29 (51.7%) 3PT: 5/9 (55.55%) FT: 5/5 (100%) TOTAL FG: 29/61 (47.5)) 3PT: 8/21 (38.1%) FT: 7/7 (100%)



Duoth Gach: game high 29 points (12-22 FG) 14 points in 2nd half (6-10 FG)







Oman Oman: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks (6-10 FG) 10 points in 2nd half (4-5 FG)







TEAM +6 rebounds (29-23)







OPPONENTS: 6/32 3PT (18.75%) @ State tournament







Next game: vs. #1 DeLaSalle 3/25 @ 5:00 p.m. (@ Target Center) Pregame at 4:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.



