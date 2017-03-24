Postseason Prep Preview/Recap: 3/24/17

The AAA Boys Basketball Championship will feature a rematch. More champions get crowned on Friday. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #3 MARSHALL @ AAA STATE SEMIFINALS
- 73-53 Win
- Improve to 29-2, advance to state championship game
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 14/32 (43.75%)
- 3PT: 3/12 (25%)
- FT: 2/2 (100%)
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 15/29 (51.7%)
- 3PT: 5/9 (55.55%)
- FT: 5/5 (100%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 29/61 (47.5))
- 3PT: 8/21 (38.1%)
- FT: 7/7 (100%)
- Duoth Gach: game high 29 points (12-22 FG)
- 14 points in 2nd half (6-10 FG)
- Oman Oman: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks (6-10 FG)
- 10 points in 2nd half (4-5 FG)
- TEAM
- +6 rebounds (29-23)
- OPPONENTS: 6/32 3PT (18.75%) @ State tournament
- Next game: vs. #1 DeLaSalle 3/25 @ 5:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
- Pregame at 4:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKETS
- A
- Quarterfinals (@ Williams Arena)
- #1 Minneapolis North 93 Red Lake 46
- #5 Springfield 73 #4 Nevis 56
- #5 seeds went 3-1
- #2 Goodhue 57 Lake Park-Audubon 37
- North Woods 54 #3 Central Minnesota Christian 51
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- #1 Minneapolis North #5 Springfield 3/24 @ Noon
- #2 Goodhue vs. North Woods 3/24 @ 2:00 p.m.
- Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #4 Nevis vs. Red Lake 3/24 @ 10:00 a.m.
- #3 Central Minnesota Christian vs. Lake Park-Audubon 3/24 @ Noon
- Quarterfinals (@ Williams Arena)
- AA
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- #1 Minnehaha vs. #4 Annandale 3/24 @ 6:00 p.m.
- #2 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. #3 Crosby-Ironton 3/24 @ 8:00 p.m.
- Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- Lake City 62 #5 Jackson County Central 41
- New Richland-H-E-G 65 Breckenridge 47
- Consolation Championship (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- Lake City (1AA) vs. New Richland-H-E-G (2AA) 3/24 @ 2:00 p.m.
- NRHEG girls beat section 1 champion (Lourdes)
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- AAA
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- #1 DeLaSalle 86 #5 Columbia Heights 60
- #2 Austin 73 #3 Marshall 53
- Championship (@ Target Center)
- #1 DeLaSalle vs. #2 Austin 3/25 @ 5:00 p.m.
- Will play for state championship for third time in five years
- DeLaSalle beat Austin in 2013 and 2014
- Third Place Game (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #3 Marshall vs. #5 Columbia Heights 3/25 @ 2:00 p.m.
- Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #4 Fergus Falls 65 Big Lake 51
- St. Thomas Academy 80 Grand Rapids 77
- Consolation Championship (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #4 Fergus Falls vs. St. Thomas Academy 3/24 @ 4:00 p.m.
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- AAAA
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- #1 Champlin Park 70 #5 Wayzata 62
- #3 Apple Valley 77 #2 Maple Grove 54
- Championship (@ Target Center)
- #1 Champlin Park vs. #3 Apple Valley 3/25 @ 8:00 p.m.
- Third Place Game (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #2 Maple Grove vs. #5 Wayzata 3/25 @ 4:00 p.m.
- Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #4 Lakeville North 64 Chaska 46
- Nathan Reuvers: 4 points
- Cretin-Derham Hall 89 Andover 80/2OT
- Tied at 68 FT, 75 1OT
- Consolation Championship (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #4 Lakeville North vs. Cretin-Derham Hall 3/24 @ 6:00 p.m.
