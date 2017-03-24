Postseason Prep Preview/Recap: 3/24/17

The AAA Boys Basketball Championship will feature a rematch. More champions get crowned on Friday. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #3 MARSHALL @ AAA STATE SEMIFINALS
        • 73-53 Win
        • Improve to 29-2, advance to state championship game
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 14/32 (43.75%)
          • 3PT: 3/12 (25%)
          • FT: 2/2 (100%)
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 15/29 (51.7%)
          • 3PT: 5/9 (55.55%)
          • FT: 5/5 (100%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 29/61 (47.5))
          • 3PT: 8/21 (38.1%)
          • FT: 7/7 (100%)

 

 

        • Duoth Gach: game high 29 points (12-22 FG)
          • 14 points in 2nd half (6-10 FG)
        • Oman Oman: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks (6-10 FG)
          • 10 points in 2nd half (4-5 FG)
        • TEAM
          • +6 rebounds (29-23)
        • OPPONENTS: 6/32 3PT (18.75%) @ State tournament
        • Next game: vs. #1 DeLaSalle 3/25 @ 5:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
          • Pregame at 4:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com. 

 

  • STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKETS

 

    • A
      • Quarterfinals (@ Williams Arena)
        • #1 Minneapolis North 93 Red Lake 46
        • #5 Springfield 73 #4 Nevis 56
          • #5 seeds went 3-1
        • #2 Goodhue 57 Lake Park-Audubon 37
        • North Woods 54 #3 Central Minnesota Christian 51
      • Semifinals (@ Target Center)
        • #1 Minneapolis North #5 Springfield 3/24 @ Noon
        • #2 Goodhue vs. North Woods 3/24 @ 2:00 p.m.
      • Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #4 Nevis vs. Red Lake 3/24 @ 10:00 a.m.
        • #3 Central Minnesota Christian vs. Lake Park-Audubon 3/24 @ Noon
    • AA
      • Semifinals (@ Target Center)
        • #1 Minnehaha vs. #4 Annandale 3/24 @ 6:00 p.m.
        • #2 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. #3 Crosby-Ironton 3/24 @ 8:00 p.m.
      • Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • Lake City 62 #5 Jackson County Central 41
        • New Richland-H-E-G 65 Breckenridge 47
      • Consolation Championship (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • Lake City (1AA) vs. New Richland-H-E-G (2AA) 3/24 @ 2:00 p.m.
          • NRHEG girls beat section 1 champion (Lourdes)
    • AAA
      • Semifinals (@ Target Center)
        • #1 DeLaSalle 86 #5 Columbia Heights 60
        • #2 Austin 73 #3 Marshall 53
      • Championship (@ Target Center)
        • #1 DeLaSalle vs. #2 Austin 3/25 @ 5:00 p.m.
          • Will play for state championship for third time in five years
            • DeLaSalle beat Austin in 2013 and 2014
      • Third Place Game (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #3 Marshall vs. #5 Columbia Heights 3/25 @ 2:00 p.m.
      • Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #4 Fergus Falls 65 Big Lake 51
        • St. Thomas Academy 80 Grand Rapids 77
      • Consolation Championship (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #4 Fergus Falls vs. St. Thomas Academy 3/24 @ 4:00 p.m.
    • AAAA
      • Semifinals (@ Target Center)
        • #1 Champlin Park 70 #5 Wayzata 62
        • #3 Apple Valley 77 #2 Maple Grove 54
      • Championship (@ Target Center)
        • #1 Champlin Park vs. #3 Apple Valley 3/25 @ 8:00 p.m.
      • Third Place Game (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #2 Maple Grove vs. #5 Wayzata 3/25 @ 4:00 p.m.
      • Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #4 Lakeville North 64 Chaska 46
          • Nathan Reuvers: 4 points
        • Cretin-Derham Hall 89 Andover 80/2OT
          • Tied at 68 FT, 75 1OT
      • Consolation Championship (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #4 Lakeville North vs. Cretin-Derham Hall 3/24 @ 6:00 p.m.