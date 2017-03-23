Postseason Prep Preview/Recap: 3/23/17

March 23, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

Look back on day one of the State Boys Basketball tournaments and get a preview of the day two matchups. You can find the latest on all four brackets here. 

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ST. THOMAS ACADEMY @ AAA STATE QUARTERFINALS
        • 55-49 Win
        • Improve to 28-2, advance to state semifinals
        • FIRST HALF
          • FG: 12/26 (46.15%)
          • 3PT: 6/11 (54.5%)
          • FT: 1/2 (50%)
          • Packers lead 31-23 at halftime
          • Duoth Gach: game high 14 points at halftime
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 7/18 (38.9%)
          • 3PT: 1/9 (11.1%)
          • FT: 9/13 (69.2%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 19/44 (43.2%)
          • 3PT: 7/20 (35%)
          • FT: 10/15 (66.67%)
        • St. Thomas Academy: 0/14 3PT
        • Duoth Gach: team high 17 points
        • Both Gach: 14 points
        • Tate Hebrink: 9 points
        • Sam Vascellaro (STA): game high 24 points

 

  • Next game: vs. #3 Marshall 3/23 @ 2:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)

 

          • Pregame at 1:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.

 

  • STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKETS

 

    • A Quarterfinals
      • #1 Minneapolis North (4A) vs. Red lake (8A) 3/23 @ 11:00 a.m.  
      • #4 Nevis (5A) vs. #5 Springfield (2A) 3/23 @ 1:00 p.m. 
      • #2 Goodhue (1A) vs. Lake Park-Audubon (6A) 3/23 @ 3:00 p.m.
      • #3 Central Minnesota Christian (3A) vs. North Woods (7A) 3/23 @ 5:00 p.m.
    • AA
      • Quarterfinals (@ Williams Arena)
        • #1 Minnehaha Academy 77 Lake City 63
          • Minnehaha lead 33-31 at halftime
            • Outscored Lake City 44-22 in 2nd half
        • #4 Annandale 66 #5 Jackson County Central 61
        • #2 St. Cloud Cathedral 70 New Richland-H-E-G 59/OT
          • NRHEG used 12-0 run to take a 39-37 lead in 2nd half
          • Panthers SR G Chad Agrimson made game-tying 3 with 17.6 seconds left
          • Panthers JR G Benji Lundberg made buzzer beater 3 to force OT
        • #3 Crosby-Ironton 64 Breckenridge 49
      • Semifinals (@ Target Center)
        • #1 Minnehaha vs. #4 Annandale 3/24 @ 6:00 p.m.
        • #2 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. #3 Crosby-Ironton 3/24 @ 8:00 p.m.
      • Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #5 Jackson County Central vs. Lake City 3/23 @ 6:00 p.m.
        • New Richland-H-E-G vs. Breckenridge 3/23 @ 8:00 p.m.
    • AAA
      • Quarterfinals (@ Williams Arena)
        • #1 DeLaSalle 55 Big Lake 47
          • Big Lake lead by two points with 9:35 left in the game
            • Hornets’ first state tournament game in program history
        • #5 Columbia Heights 77 #4 Fergus Falls 74
          • Columbia Heights lead 48-28 with 9:56 left in the game
        • #2 Austin 55 St. Thomas Academy 49
        • #3 Marshall 83 Grand Rapids 64
          • Tigers lead by as much as 24 in 2nd half
            • Had five players in double figures
      • Semifinals (@ Target Center)
        • #1 DeLaSalle vs. #5 Columbia Heights 3/23 @ Noon
        • #2 Austin vs. #3 Marshall 3/23 @ 2:00 p.m.
      • Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • Big Lake vs. Fergus Falls 3/23 @ 2:00 p.m.
        • St. Thomas Academy vs. Grand Rapids 3/23 @ 4:00 p.m.
    • AAAA
      • Quarterfinals (@ Target Center)
        • #1 Champlin Park 53 Chaska 50
          • SR G Sam Dubois hit game-winning buzzer beater 3
          • Rebels improve to 31-0
        • #5 Wayzata 69 #4 Lakeville North 66
          • Wayzata made five free throws over final 33.8 seconds
          • Nathan Reuvers (LN): 19 points
        • #2 Maple Grove 73 Andover 50
        • #3 Apple Valley 76 Cretin-Derham Hall 67
      • Semifinals (@ Target Center)
        • #1 Champlin Park vs. #5 Wayzata 3/23 @ 6:00 p.m.
        • #2 Maple Grove vs. #3 Apple Valley 3/23 @ 8:00 p.m.
      • Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
        • #4 Lakeville North vs. Chaska 3/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
        • Andover vs. Cretin-Derham Hall 3/23 @ Noon

 