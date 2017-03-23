Postseason Prep Preview/Recap: 3/23/17

Look back on day one of the State Boys Basketball tournaments and get a preview of the day two matchups. You can find the latest on all four brackets here.

AUSTIN

#2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ST. THOMAS ACADEMY @ AAA STATE QUARTERFINALS 55-49 Win Improve to 28-2, advance to state semifinals FIRST HALF FG: 12/26 (46.15%) 3PT: 6/11 (54.5%) FT: 1/2 (50%) Packers lead 31-23 at halftime Duoth Gach: game high 14 points at halftime SECOND HALF FG: 7/18 (38.9%) 3PT: 1/9 (11.1%) FT: 9/13 (69.2%) TOTAL FG: 19/44 (43.2%) 3PT: 7/20 (35%) FT: 10/15 (66.67%) St. Thomas Academy: 0/14 3PT Duoth Gach: team high 17 points Both Gach: 14 points Tate Hebrink: 9 points Sam Vascellaro (STA): game high 24 points



Next game: vs. #3 Marshall 3/23 @ 2:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)

Pregame at 1:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.

STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKETS