Postseason Prep Preview/Recap: 3/23/17

Look back on day one of the State Boys Basketball tournaments and get a preview of the day two matchups. You can find the latest on all four brackets here.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. ST. THOMAS ACADEMY @ AAA STATE QUARTERFINALS
- 55-49 Win
- Improve to 28-2, advance to state semifinals
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 12/26 (46.15%)
- 3PT: 6/11 (54.5%)
- FT: 1/2 (50%)
- Packers lead 31-23 at halftime
- Duoth Gach: game high 14 points at halftime
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 7/18 (38.9%)
- 3PT: 1/9 (11.1%)
- FT: 9/13 (69.2%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 19/44 (43.2%)
- 3PT: 7/20 (35%)
- FT: 10/15 (66.67%)
- St. Thomas Academy: 0/14 3PT
- Duoth Gach: team high 17 points
- Both Gach: 14 points
- Tate Hebrink: 9 points
- Sam Vascellaro (STA): game high 24 points
- Next game: vs. #3 Marshall 3/23 @ 2:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
- Pregame at 1:30 on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com.
- STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BRACKETS
- A Quarterfinals
- #1 Minneapolis North (4A) vs. Red lake (8A) 3/23 @ 11:00 a.m.
- #4 Nevis (5A) vs. #5 Springfield (2A) 3/23 @ 1:00 p.m.
- #2 Goodhue (1A) vs. Lake Park-Audubon (6A) 3/23 @ 3:00 p.m.
- #3 Central Minnesota Christian (3A) vs. North Woods (7A) 3/23 @ 5:00 p.m.
- AA
- Quarterfinals (@ Williams Arena)
- #1 Minnehaha Academy 77 Lake City 63
- Minnehaha lead 33-31 at halftime
- Outscored Lake City 44-22 in 2nd half
- #4 Annandale 66 #5 Jackson County Central 61
- #2 St. Cloud Cathedral 70 New Richland-H-E-G 59/OT
- NRHEG used 12-0 run to take a 39-37 lead in 2nd half
- Panthers SR G Chad Agrimson made game-tying 3 with 17.6 seconds left
- Panthers JR G Benji Lundberg made buzzer beater 3 to force OT
- #3 Crosby-Ironton 64 Breckenridge 49
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- #1 Minnehaha vs. #4 Annandale 3/24 @ 6:00 p.m.
- #2 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. #3 Crosby-Ironton 3/24 @ 8:00 p.m.
- Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #5 Jackson County Central vs. Lake City 3/23 @ 6:00 p.m.
- New Richland-H-E-G vs. Breckenridge 3/23 @ 8:00 p.m.
- AAA
- Quarterfinals (@ Williams Arena)
- #1 DeLaSalle 55 Big Lake 47
- Big Lake lead by two points with 9:35 left in the game
- Hornets’ first state tournament game in program history
- #5 Columbia Heights 77 #4 Fergus Falls 74
- Columbia Heights lead 48-28 with 9:56 left in the game
- #2 Austin 55 St. Thomas Academy 49
- #3 Marshall 83 Grand Rapids 64
- Tigers lead by as much as 24 in 2nd half
- Had five players in double figures
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- #1 DeLaSalle vs. #5 Columbia Heights 3/23 @ Noon
- #2 Austin vs. #3 Marshall 3/23 @ 2:00 p.m.
- Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- Big Lake vs. Fergus Falls 3/23 @ 2:00 p.m.
- St. Thomas Academy vs. Grand Rapids 3/23 @ 4:00 p.m.
- AAAA
- Quarterfinals (@ Target Center)
- #1 Champlin Park 53 Chaska 50
- SR G Sam Dubois hit game-winning buzzer beater 3
- Rebels improve to 31-0
- #5 Wayzata 69 #4 Lakeville North 66
- Wayzata made five free throws over final 33.8 seconds
- Nathan Reuvers (LN): 19 points
- #2 Maple Grove 73 Andover 50
- #3 Apple Valley 76 Cretin-Derham Hall 67
- Semifinals (@ Target Center)
- #1 Champlin Park vs. #5 Wayzata 3/23 @ 6:00 p.m.
- #2 Maple Grove vs. #3 Apple Valley 3/23 @ 8:00 p.m.
- Consolation Semifinals (@ Concordia University, St. Paul)
- #4 Lakeville North vs. Chaska 3/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
- Andover vs. Cretin-Derham Hall 3/23 @ Noon
