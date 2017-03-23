Mower County Sheriff’s Department responds to robbery call in Mapleview

The Mower County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a robbery that took place in Mapleview late Tuesday evening.

Sheriff Terese Amazi stated that deputies responded to the call at 132 Broadway in Mapleview and discovered that the victim, an elderly woman was watching TV in her home and did not hear a burglar gain entrance through her bedroom window and steal $40 from her purse. The victim also told authorities that $5 had been taken from a wallet and a piggy bank was also taken in the theft. Amazi went on to state that a neighbor had called 9-1-1 earlier Tuesday evening at 9:30 p.m. to report someone prowling around the victim’s home. The suspect was of unknown race, and wearing a heavy coat and a large hat.

Sheriff Amazi said that the investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and if anyone has any information, they are urged to call the Mower County Sheriff’s Department at 437-9400.