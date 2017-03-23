Austin Police respond to Wednesday afternoon burglary call

Officers from the Austin Police Department responded to a burglary report Wednesday afternoon at 12:21 p.m. on the 1400 block of 12th Street Southwest.

Officers arrived and found a porch window at the residence had been shattered, and from the porch entry was gained to the front door. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that a pane of glass on the door closest to the doorknob was broken out to gain entrance to the home, and a 52 inch flat screen TV, valued at approximately $550 and a cable box were taken. Krueger went on to note that officers gathered evidence, including possible blood where the window was broken to gain entrance to the residence and blood stains were found elsewhere and collected.

There are no suspects in the incident at this time, and if anyone has any information, they are reminded that they can remain anonymous when calling Austin Police at 437-9400, or you can also leave an anonymous tip via the department’s TIP-411 phone app for I-Phones and Android phones, or you can also leave an anonymous tip by logging on to www.tip411.com.