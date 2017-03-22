Postseason Prep Preview: 3/22/17

The State Boys Basketball tournaments start today. Find out when and where Austin and other area teams will be.
- AUSTIN
- #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. SAINT THOMAS ACADEMY 3/22 @ 2:00 P.M. @ STATE AAA QUARTERFINALS
- Game @ Williams Arena (University of Minnesota)
- Pregame at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
- Coming off 73-61 win vs. #2 Northfield 3/17 (@ 1AAA Championship)
- Cadets coming off 62-59 Win vs. #3 Richfield 3/16 (@ 3AAA Championship)
- AUSTIN- 30th appearance… last in 2014
- Lost 60-40 to DeLeSalle (2nd consecutive year)
- Program has three championships (1935, 1946, 1958)
- ST. THOMAS ACADEMY- 10th appearance… last in 2008
- Lost 58-52 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Finals.
- Program has one championship (1998)
- STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
- A (@ Williams Arena)
- #1 Minneapolis North (4A) vs. Red lake (8A) 3/23 @ 11:00 a.m.
- #4 Nevis (5A) vs. #5 Springfield (2A) 3/23 @ 1:00 p.m.
- #2 Goodhue (1A) vs. Lake Park-Audubon (6A) 3/23 @ 3:00 p.m.
- #3 Central Minnesota Christian (3A) vs. North Woods (7A) 3/23 @ 5:00 p.m.
- AA
- #1 Minnehaha (4AA) vs. Lake City (1AA) 3/22 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
- #4 Annandale (5AA) vs. #5 Jackson County Central (3AA) 3/22 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
- Jackson County Central advanced to last year’s state final as unseeded team
- Lost 96-90 to #4 Braham
- #2 St. Cloud Cathedral (6AA) vs. New Richland-H-E-G (2AA) 3/22 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)
- #3 Crosby-Ironton (7AA) vs. Breckenridge (8AA) 3/22 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)
- AAA (@ Williams Arena)
- #1 DeLaSalle (6 3A) vs. Big Lake (5 3A) 3/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
- #4 Fergus Falls vs. #5 Columbia Heights 3/22 @ Noon
- #2 Austin (1 3A) vs. St. Thomas Academy (3 3A) 3/22 @ 2:00 p.m.
- St. Thomas Academy
- 23-6; 6-0 Section 3AAA; 12-4 Metro East Conference
- QRF Ranking: 10th
- #1 seed in section tournament… beat #3 Richfield 62-59 in section championship
- #3 Marshall (2 3A) vs. Grand Rapids (7 3A) 3/22 @ 4:00 p.m.
- AAAA (@ Target Center)
- #1 Champlin Park (5 4A) vs. Chaska (2 4A) 3/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
- #4 Lakeville North (1 4A) vs. #5 Wayzata (6 4A) 3/22 @ Noon
- #2 Maple Grove (8 4A) vs. Andover (7 4A) 3/22 @ 2:00 p.m.
- Andover won section tournament at a 7-seed
- Beat #2 Blaine in QF (59-57/OT)
- Beat #3 Coon Rapids in SF (74-71)
- Beat #1 Forest Lake in Championship (63-53)
- #3 Apple Valley (3 4A) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (4 4A) 3/22 @ 4:00 p.m.
- A (@ Williams Arena)