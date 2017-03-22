Postseason Prep Preview: 3/22/17

March 22, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

The State Boys Basketball tournaments start today. Find out when and where Austin and other area teams will be.

 

  • AUSTIN

 

      • #2 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. SAINT THOMAS ACADEMY 3/22 @ 2:00 P.M. @ STATE AAA QUARTERFINALS
        • Game @ Williams Arena (University of Minnesota)
        • Pregame at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com
        • Coming off 73-61 win vs. #2 Northfield 3/17 (@ 1AAA Championship)
        • Cadets coming off 62-59 Win vs. #3 Richfield  3/16 (@ 3AAA Championship)
        • AUSTIN- 30th appearance… last in 2014

 

 

          • Lost 60-40 to DeLeSalle (2nd consecutive year)
          • Program has three championships (1935, 1946, 1958)


          • ST. THOMAS ACADEMY- 10th appearance… last in 2008
          • Lost 58-52 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Finals. 
          • Program has one championship (1998)

 

 

  • STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
    • A (@ Williams Arena)
      • #1 Minneapolis North (4A) vs. Red lake (8A) 3/23 @ 11:00 a.m.  
      • #4 Nevis (5A) vs. #5 Springfield (2A) 3/23 @ 1:00 p.m.

      • #2 Goodhue (1A) vs. Lake Park-Audubon (6A) 3/23 @ 3:00 p.m.
      • #3 Central Minnesota Christian (3A) vs. North Woods (7A) 3/23 @ 5:00 p.m.

    • AA
      • #1 Minnehaha (4AA) vs. Lake City (1AA) 3/22 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
      • #4 Annandale (5AA) vs. #5 Jackson County Central (3AA) 3/22 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
        • Jackson County Central advanced to last year’s state final as unseeded team
          • Lost 96-90 to #4 Braham

      • #2 St. Cloud Cathedral (6AA) vs. New Richland-H-E-G (2AA) 3/22 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)
      • #3 Crosby-Ironton (7AA) vs. Breckenridge (8AA) 3/22 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)

    • AAA (@ Williams Arena)
      • #1 DeLaSalle (6 3A) vs. Big Lake (5 3A) 3/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
      • #4 Fergus Falls vs. #5 Columbia Heights 3/22 @ Noon

      • #2 Austin (1 3A) vs. St. Thomas Academy (3 3A) 3/22 @ 2:00 p.m.
        • St. Thomas Academy
          • 23-6; 6-0 Section 3AAA; 12-4 Metro East Conference
          • QRF Ranking: 10th
          • #1 seed in section tournament… beat #3 Richfield 62-59 in section championship
      • #3 Marshall (2 3A) vs. Grand Rapids (7 3A) 3/22 @ 4:00 p.m.

    • AAAA (@ Target Center)
      • #1 Champlin Park (5 4A) vs. Chaska (2 4A) 3/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
      • #4 Lakeville North (1 4A) vs. #5 Wayzata (6 4A) 3/22 @ Noon

      • #2 Maple Grove (8 4A) vs. Andover (7 4A) 3/22 @ 2:00 p.m.
        • Andover won section tournament at a 7-seed
          • Beat #2 Blaine in QF (59-57/OT)
          • Beat #3 Coon Rapids in SF (74-71)
          • Beat #1 Forest Lake in Championship (63-53)
      • #3 Apple Valley (3 4A) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (4 4A) 3/22 @ 4:00 p.m.