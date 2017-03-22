Austin man facing felony drug sale charges after incident Tuesday near Neveln Elementary

An Austin man could be facing three felony drug sale charges after a search warrant was executed at his residence Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and detectives from the Austin Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at 1:52 p.m. at a residence on the 1800 block of East Oakland Avenue belonging to 45-year old Dion Wadley. Wadley was arrested after authorities discovered he had conducted 2nd degree sales of heroin in a school zone for the past two months. Chief of Police Brian Krueger stated that officers contacted administration at Neveln Elementary with details about the bust to ensure the safety of the children and staff.

Wadley is currently in the Mower County jail, where he could be facing three felony charges for 2nd degree drug sale in a school zone.