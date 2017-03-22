2 Austin Boys Basketball vs. St. Thomas Academy Highlight Montage

The #2-seed Packers beat St. Thomas Academy 55-49 in the State Quarterfinals at Williams Arena on Wednesday.

Duoth Gach made his first three 3-point shots to keep Austin on top in a tight game early. Austin and St. Thomas were tied at 13 at the 11-minute mark of the first half. Gach hit a three point shot that started a 9-2 Packers run. By the late stages of the opening half, Austin opened up a 25-15 lead.

The Cadets leaned on Guard Sam Vascellaro to keep the game within reach. The Junior scored 13 points in the first half to pace St. Thomas, and get the deficit to eight points at halftime. Austin lead 31-23 at the break. Duoth Gach had 14 points to lead all scorers.

Over the course of the postseason, the middle of the second half has not been kind to the Packers. The team has struggled to hold on to large leads. This game was no exception. Over a 6:49 stretch, the Cadets cut a 12 point deficit down to five.

The Packers made up for it with their defense. In a conversation with KAUS Sports Director Sam Hauser, St. Thomas Head Coach Jason Birr referenced Austin’s length as a matchup concern. That length was on full display throughout the game.

The Packers were able to neutralize a strong shooting Cadets team. St. Thomas went 0/14 from beyond the arch. Leading scorer Jack Thompson was held to four points, all of which came in the first half.

The Packers held a two-possession with 6:30 left in regulation. Austin traded baskets with St. Thomas until the Cadets were forced to foul, and the Packers put the game away at the free throw line.

Vasecllaro lead all scorers with 24 points. Duoth Gach packed the Packers with 17. Austin will play #3 Marshall in the semifinals on Thursday. Coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS and myaustinminnesota.com.

Until then, relive the best moments from the quarterfinal win over St. Thomas Academy.