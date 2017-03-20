Postseason Prep Recap: 3/20/17

March 20, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

The Packers punched their ticket to “The Barn”. The State Girls Basketball tournaments concluded on Saturday. You can see all of the weekend’s prep notes here.

 

  • AUSTIN
  • #1 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #2 NORTHFIELD @ SECTION 1AAA CHAMPIONSHIP
  • 73-61 Win
  • Improve to 27-2, advance to AAA State Tournament 
  • FIRST HALF

 

 

          • FG: 11/24 (45.8%)
          • 3PT: 6/10 (60%)
          • FT: 5/5 (100%)
          • Oman Oman: game high 9 points at halftime
        • SECOND HALF
          • FG: 14/22 (63.6%)
          • 3PT: 7/12 (58.33%)
          • FT: 5/5 (100%)
        • TOTAL
          • FG: 25/46 (54.3%)
          • 3PT: 13/22 (59%)
          • FT: 10/10 (100%)
        • Duoth Gach: game high 26 points
          • 18 points in 2nd half 
          • Next game: vs. St. Thomas Academy 3/22 @ 2:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)

 

 

  • STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

 

    • AA BOYS
      • #1 Minnehaha (4AA) vs. Lake City (1AA) 3/22 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
      • #4 Annandale (5AA) vs. #5 Jackson County Central (3AA) 3/22 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
        • Lost 96-90 to #4 Braham  
        • Jackson County Central advanced to last year’s state final as unseeded team
      • #2 St. Cloud Cathedral (6AA) vs. New Richland-H-E-G (2AA) 3/22 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)
      • #3 Crosby-Ironton (7AA) vs. Breckenridge (8AA) 3/22 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)
    • GIRLS
      • A Championship 
        • #2 Goodhue 73 #1 Mountain Iron-Buhl 51
        • Wildcats repeat as Class A Champions
        • Goodhue lost 78-34 vs. MI-B 12/3/16
      • A Third Place Game 
        • #3 Cromwell-Wright 78 #5 Maranatha Christian 51
      • A Consolation Championship
        • SW Minnesota Christian 79 GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 67
        • Eagles Class A Consolation Champions (5th place)
      • AA Championship 
        • #1 Roseau 75 #2 Sauk Centre 64
        • Rams Class AA Champions
      • AA Third Place Game
        • #3 Watertown-Mayer 49 #4 New London-Spicer 48
        • Shea Oman made GW layup
      • AA Consolation Championship
        • New Richland-H-E-G 73 Rochester Lourdes 57
        • Panthers Class AA Consolation Champions (5th place)
      • AAA Championship 
        • #1 Orono 65 #3 Winona 47
        • Spartans class AAA Champions
      • AAA Third Place Game
        • #2 Holy Angels 74 #5 Alexandria 66
      • AAA Consolation Championship
        • DeLaSalle 68 #4 Grand Rapids 66/2OT
        • Islanders Class AAA Consolation Champions (5th place)
        • Hannah DeMars made GW layup with 0:01 left
      • AAAA Championship
        • #2 Elk River 64 #1 Hopkins 60
        • Elks Class AAAA Champions
          • First in program history
        • Both teams went into game undefeated
          • First time in four-class era (1997)
      • AAAA Third Place Game
        • #4 Eastview 68 #3 Lakeville North 49
      • AAAA Consolation Championship
        • #5 Park Center 55 Andover 45
        • Pirates Class AAAA Consolation Champions (5th place)