Postseason Prep Recap: 3/20/17

The Packers punched their ticket to “The Barn”. The State Girls Basketball tournaments concluded on Saturday. You can see all of the weekend’s prep notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #1 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #2 NORTHFIELD @ SECTION 1AAA CHAMPIONSHIP
- 73-61 Win
- Improve to 27-2, advance to AAA State Tournament
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 11/24 (45.8%)
- 3PT: 6/10 (60%)
- FT: 5/5 (100%)
- Oman Oman: game high 9 points at halftime
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 14/22 (63.6%)
- 3PT: 7/12 (58.33%)
- FT: 5/5 (100%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 25/46 (54.3%)
- 3PT: 13/22 (59%)
- FT: 10/10 (100%)
- Duoth Gach: game high 26 points
- 18 points in 2nd half
- Next game: vs. St. Thomas Academy 3/22 @ 2:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)
- STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
- AA BOYS
- #1 Minnehaha (4AA) vs. Lake City (1AA) 3/22 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
- #4 Annandale (5AA) vs. #5 Jackson County Central (3AA) 3/22 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
- Lost 96-90 to #4 Braham
- Jackson County Central advanced to last year’s state final as unseeded team
- #2 St. Cloud Cathedral (6AA) vs. New Richland-H-E-G (2AA) 3/22 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)
- #3 Crosby-Ironton (7AA) vs. Breckenridge (8AA) 3/22 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Williams Arena)
- GIRLS
- A Championship
- #2 Goodhue 73 #1 Mountain Iron-Buhl 51
- Wildcats repeat as Class A Champions
- Goodhue lost 78-34 vs. MI-B 12/3/16
- A Third Place Game
- #3 Cromwell-Wright 78 #5 Maranatha Christian 51
- A Consolation Championship
- SW Minnesota Christian 79 GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 67
- Eagles Class A Consolation Champions (5th place)
- AA Championship
- #1 Roseau 75 #2 Sauk Centre 64
- Rams Class AA Champions
- AA Third Place Game
- #3 Watertown-Mayer 49 #4 New London-Spicer 48
- Shea Oman made GW layup
- AA Consolation Championship
- New Richland-H-E-G 73 Rochester Lourdes 57
- Panthers Class AA Consolation Champions (5th place)
- AAA Championship
- #1 Orono 65 #3 Winona 47
- Spartans class AAA Champions
- AAA Third Place Game
- #2 Holy Angels 74 #5 Alexandria 66
- AAA Consolation Championship
- DeLaSalle 68 #4 Grand Rapids 66/2OT
- Islanders Class AAA Consolation Champions (5th place)
- Hannah DeMars made GW layup with 0:01 left
- AAAA Championship
- #2 Elk River 64 #1 Hopkins 60
- Elks Class AAAA Champions
- First in program history
- Both teams went into game undefeated
- First time in four-class era (1997)
- AAAA Third Place Game
- #4 Eastview 68 #3 Lakeville North 49
- AAAA Consolation Championship
- #5 Park Center 55 Andover 45
- Pirates Class AAAA Consolation Champions (5th place)
- A Championship