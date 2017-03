Postseason Prep Preview/Recap: 3/17/17

The Packers are set for a title fight in Rochester. The extended Mower County area is still alive and well across the State Girls Basketball Tournaments. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

AUSTIN

#1 BOYS BASKETBALL (26-2; 13-0 Section 1AAA) VS. #2 NORTHFIELD (17-11; 9-3 Section 1AAA) 3/17 @ 6:00 P.M. Game @ Mayo Civic Center Pregame at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1480 KAUS/myaustinminnesota.com Coming off 66-48 Win vs. #4 Byron 3/11 Raiders coming off 53-49 Win vs. #3 Winona 3/11 Packers swept regular season home and home Won 68-60 vs. Northfield 1/6 Won 61-47 @ Northfield 2/14



POSTSEASON BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS

BOYS SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS 1AAAA (@ Mayo Civic Center) 3/17 #1 Lakeville North vs. #3 Rochester John Marshall Rockets lost 60-58 in 2016 section title game 1A (@ Mayo Civic Center) #1 Goodhue (W) 40 #2 Rushford-Peterson (E) 37 3/16 Game ended in 2OT Wildcats advance to Class A Tournament 1AA (@ Mayo Civic Center) #3 Lake City 55 #1 Caledonia 51 3/16 Tigers advance to Class AA Tournament for first time since 1990 2AAA (@ Gustavus) #1 Marshal 57 #2 Waseca 43 3/16 Tigers advance to Class AAA Tournament





STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS A Quarterfinals (@ Mariucci Arena, U of M) 3/16 #1 Mountain Iron-Buhl 65 SW Minnesota Christian 49 #5 Maranatha Christian 67 #4 Ada-Borup 65/OT #2 Goodhue (1A) 68 Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther 55 #3 Cromwell-Wright 71 Red Lake 41 Semifinals (@ Williams Arena) 3/17 #1 Mountain Iron-Buhl 79 #5 Maranatha Christian 65 #2 Goodhue vs. #3 Cromwell-Wright 3/17 @ 2:00 p.m. Championship (@ Williams Arena) #1 Mountain Iron-Buhl vs. _ 3/18 @ Noon Consolation Tournament(@ Concordia University) Semifinals SW Minnesota Christian 75 #4 Ada-Borup 68 GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 69 Red Lake 63 Championship SW Minnesota Christian vs. GHEC/T/ML 3/18 @ 9:00 a.m. AA Semifinals (@ Williams Arena) 3/17 #1 Roseau vs. #4 New London-Spicer 3/17 @ 6:00 p.m. #2 Sauk Centre vs. #3 Watertown-Mayer 3/17 @ 8:00 p.m. Consolation Tournament (@ Concordia University) Semifinals 3/16 New Richland-H-E-G 52 #5 Esko 47 Rochester Lourdes 82 Minnehaha 68 Championship 3/17 New Richland-H-E-G (2AA) vs. Rochester Lourdes (1AA) 3/17 @ 2:00 p.m. AAA Semifinals (@ Williams Arena) 3/16 #1 Orono 50 #5 Alexandria Area 34 #3 Winona 58 #2 Academy of Holy Angels 43 Championship (@ Williams Arena) #1 Orono vs. #3 Winona 3/18 @ 6:00 p.m. Consolation Tournament (@ Concordia University) Semifinals 3/16 #4 Grand Rapids 72 Willmar 58 DeLaSalle 51 Waseca 43