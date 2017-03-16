Volunteer Austin Firefighter Pension Bill moving forward at the Minnesota Legislature

A bill being worked on in St. Paul by District 27 Senator Dan Sparks and State District 27B Representative Jeanne Poppe, both Democrats from Austin concerning volunteer firefighter pensions for the Austin Fire Department has been making its way through the legislative process. Senator Sparks told KAUS that there’s good news to report concerning the bill’s progress….

Sparks stated that the issue first came to the local legislator’s attention last April, but although work was done on the bill, time did not allow a hearing before state pension commission. Sparks noted that both he and Representative Poppe work hard on the bill with city officials in the interim before introducing it in January.