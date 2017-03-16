Iron Range men charged in large illegal trapping case

Two Iron Range men are charged in a large-scale illegal trapping case that natural resources officials say is the biggest they’ve seen in the region.

The men are accused of setting hundreds of wire snares across northeastern Minnesota and capturing a wolf, foxes, wolverine and other wildlife.

Sixty-eight-year-old Roderick Kottom and 70-year-old Douglas Marana were charged this week in St. Louis County District Court following an investigation that spanned more than two years.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources supervisor Lt. Brent Speldrich tells the Star Tribune it’s the biggest illegal trapping case they’ve seen in the area. Authorities say the men used wire snares to catch wildlife. An animal going through the cable loop traps is cinched around the neck.

The men are also accused of failing to check the traps daily as required by law.

