Gophers struggle with consistency, fall 81-72 to Middle Tennessee State in NCAA Tournament

The University of Minnesota Men’s Basketball team opened up 7-0 lead on the Blue Raiders. Then momentum shifted.

That would be the extent of the Gophers’ control. The 12-seed Middle Tennessee State lead for the final 31:13 of basketball time, and beat #5 Minnesota 81-72.

The Gophers controlled the opening minutes with strong post play on both ends of the floor. Once Guard Giddy Potts made a three, MTSU found its athleticism that lead the team to a 30-win season and a C-USA Championship.

Defensively, the Blue Raiders clogged the lane and forced Minnesota to extend their range. The Gophers did not answer the bell, with 28.5% shooting night from beyond the arch.

Another key to the game: foul trouble. With Akeem Springs out for the season, Minnesota had to keep Reggie Lynch, Jordan Murphy and others on the floor. Lynch picked up two fouls early in the first half, and his fellow big men followed suit.

Despite the adversity, the Gophers cut the deficit to four points with 6:43 left in regulation. Reggie Upshaw got the lead back up to seven, and MTSU held on to their lead. Upshaw scored 16 of his game high 19 points in the second half to lead the charge for the Blue Raiders.

Freshman Amir Coffey lead the Gophers with 17 points. Last year’s Mr. Basketball played all 40 minutes in Minnesota’s final game of the season. Minnesota finishes the season at 24-10.

Middle Tennessee State will play #4 Butler in the second round. The Bulldogs beat Winthrop 76-64.