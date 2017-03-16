Ex-Minneapolis police officer wanted for breaking man’s nose

An arrest warrant is out for a former Minneapolis police officer accused of kicking a man in the face and breaking his nose.

Authorities say 36-year-old Christopher Michael Reiter of Minneapolis was responding to a domestic assault call last May when he allegedly kicked the man, who was on his hands and knees.

According to a criminal complaint, the man suffered a broken nose and traumatic brain injury.

The Star Tribune reports Reiter has been fired from the department, though it is unclear whether his firing was connected to the incident.

In a statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau said the incident “takes away from the great strides we make daily to build public trust.”

Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, says Reiter deserves the same presumption of innocence as any citizen.

Associated Press