Prep Preview/Recap: 3/14/17

- POSTSEASON BASKETBALL
- BOYS
- 2AA Sub-section championships(@ MSU-Mankato)
- North
- #1 Jordan 77 #3 Glencoe-Silver Lake 59 South
- South
- #2 New Richland-H-E-G 45 #4 Fairmont 42
- Championship
- #1 Jordan (N) vs. #2 NRHEG (S) 3/17 @ 8:00 p.m.
- STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
- AAA
- #1 Orono vs. Willmar 3/14 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
- #4 Grand Rapids vs. #5 Alexandria 3/14 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
- Bottom half of the bracket plays on Wednesday
- AAAA (ALL GAMES @ TARGET CENTER)
- #1 Hopkins 76 Minnetonka 57 3/14 @ 10:00 a.m.
- #3 Minnetonka beat #1 Hopkins 61-52 in 2016 state title game
- #4 Eastview vs. #5 Park Center 3/14 @ Noon
- #2 Elk River vs. White Bear Lake 3/14 @ 2:00 p.m.
- #3 Lakeville North vs. Andover 3/14 @ 4:00 p.m.
