Prep Preview/Recap: 3/14/17

March 14, 2017

The first state girls basketball tournament starts with a championship rematch. You can find all of today’s prep notes here.

 

  • POSTSEASON BASKETBALL

 

    • BOYS
      • 2AA Sub-section championships(@ MSU-Mankato)
        • North
          • #1 Jordan 77 #3 Glencoe-Silver Lake 59 South
        • South
          • #2 New Richland-H-E-G 45 #4 Fairmont 42
        • Championship
          • #1 Jordan (N) vs. #2 NRHEG (S) 3/17 @ 8:00 p.m.
    • STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS
      • AAA
        • #1 Orono vs. Willmar 3/14 @ 6:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
        • #4 Grand Rapids vs. #5 Alexandria 3/14 @ 8:00 p.m. (@ Target Center)
        • Bottom half of the bracket plays on Wednesday
      • AAAA (ALL GAMES @ TARGET CENTER)
        • #1 Hopkins 76 Minnetonka 57 3/14 @ 10:00 a.m.
          • #3 Minnetonka beat #1 Hopkins 61-52 in 2016 state title game
        • #4 Eastview vs. #5 Park Center 3/14 @ Noon
        • #2 Elk River vs. White Bear Lake 3/14 @ 2:00 p.m.
        • #3 Lakeville North vs. Andover 3/14 @ 4:00 p.m.