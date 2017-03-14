Austin man pleads not guilty to assault charge involving a 6-year old boy

An Austin man faces a felony charge in Mower County District Court for allegedly throwing a 6-year old boy against a wall in February and fracturing a bone in his forearm.

32-year old Richard Martin Souhrada pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of third-degree assault-substantial bodily harm.

The child was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin after the incident where a doctor classified the injury as substantial bodily harm.

Souhrada was arrested Feb. 28 after Mayo Clinic Health System called police asking for assistance in escorting him from the property.

He is scheduled for a July 24 trial in Mower County District Court.