An Austin man has entered a guilty plea in Mower County District Court for his role in a drug overdose death.

21-year-old Jordan David Flugum is pleading guilty to a charge of 2nd degree manslaughter. Authorities reported that he provided the heroin that killed a 20-year-old man in March of 2016. Flugum allegedly exchanged the drug for a 55-inch smart TV.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 in Mower County District Court.