Postseason Prep Recap: 3/13/17

March 13, 2017 Sports Leave a reply

The next set of winter prep sports championships got set and claimed over the weekend. You can find all of the areas scores and notes here.

  • AUSTIN
    • #1 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #4 BYRON
      • 66-48 Win
      • Improve to 26-2, advance to section championship
      • Packers lead 34-18 at halftime
      • FIRST HALF
        • FG: 15/28 (53.6%)
        • 3PT: 4/9 (44.44%)
        • FT: 0/0
          • Byron did not commit a foul in first half
        • Duoth Gach: game high 11 points at halftime
        • Kyle Oberbroeckling: 10 points
      • SECOND HALF
        • FG: 11/22 (50%)
        • 3PT: 1/5 (20%)
        • FT: 9/11 (81.8%)
      • TOTAL
        • FG: 26/50 (52%)
        • 3PT: 5/14 (35.7%)
        • FT: 9/11 (81.8%)
      • Oberbroeckling: game/tied career high 19 points
      • Both/Duoth Gach: 13 points each
      • Next game: vs. #2 Northfield
        • Raiders beat #3 Winona 53-49
          • Took four minutes for either team to score game’s first points.
  • OTHER SECTION TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL (Games @ Mayo Civic Center unless otherwise noted)
    • BOYS
      • 1A
        • East Championship
          • #2 Rushford-Peterson 46 #1 Spring Grove 43
            • Chase Grinde missed potential GW buzzer-beater 3
        • West Championship
          • #1 Goodhue 69 #3 Bethlehem Academy 48
        • 1A Championship
          • #1 Goodhue (W) vs. #2 Rushford-Peterson (E) 3/16
      • 1AA
        • Semifinals
          • #1 Caledonia 70 #4 Pine Island 57
          • #3 Lake City 50 #2 St. Charles 38
        • Championship
          • #1 Caledonia vs. #3 Lake City 3/16
      • 2AAA (@ Gustavus)
        • Semifinals
          • #1 Marshall 60 #4 Faribault 43
          • #2 Waseca 69 #3 Mankato East 66/OT
        • Championship
          • #1 Waseca vs. #2 Waseca 3/16
      • 6AAA (teams around Austin in Class AAA QRF)
        • Semifinals
          • #1 DeLaSalle 82 #4 Delano 62
          • #2 Orono 85 #3 Minneapolis Patrick Henry 82
            • Orono went on 33-8 run in 2nd half
        • Championship (Chanhassen HS)
          • #1 DeLaSalle vs. #2 Orono 3/16
      • 1AAAA
        • Semifinals
          • #1 Lakeville North 75 #3 Lakeville South 50
          • #3 John Marshall 61 #2 New Prague 45
            • Matthew Hurt: 37 points
            • Rest of team: 24 points
        • Championship
          • #1 Lakeville North vs. #3 John Marshall 3/17
            • Rockets lost 60-58 vs. Lakeville North in last year’s section title game
    • GIRLS
      • 1A Championship
        • #1 Goodhue (W) 65 #5 Fillmore Central East 42
          • Goodhue lead by two at halftime
          • Wildcats advance to Class A State tournament, will be #2 seed, play Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther in QF 3/16
            • Mountain Iron-Buhl top overall seed
      • 1AA Championship
        • #3 Rochester Lourdes 67 #4 Kenyon-Wanamingo 61
          • Eagles advance to Class AA State tournament, will be unseeded, play #1 Roseau in QF 3/16
      • 2AA Championship
        • #1 NRHEG (S) 53 #1 Norwood- Young America (N) 45
          • Panthers advance to Class AA State tournament, will be unseeded, play #3 Watertown-Mayer in QF 3/16
  • STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
    • A
      • Championship
        • #1 Hermantown 4 Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 3
          • Game ended in 2OT
            • Dylan Samberg scored game winner
          • Hermantown State Class A champions
      • Third place game
        • #5 St. Cloud Cathedral 2 Northfield 1
          • Freshman Nate Warner scored game winner
      • Consolation championship
        • #2 Delano 6 #4 East Grand Forks 3
          • Delano Class A Consolation champions
    • AA
      • Championship
        • #5 Grand Rapids 6 #3 Moorehead 3
          • Grand Rapids class AA champions
      • Third place game
        • #1 Eden Prairie 3 Lakeville South 2/OT
          • Nolan Sullivan scored game winner
      • Consolation championship
        • #2 St. Thomas Academy 5 Wayzata 0
          • St. Thomas Academy Class AA Consolation champions