Postseason Prep Recap: 3/13/17

The next set of winter prep sports championships got set and claimed over the weekend. You can find all of the areas scores and notes here.
- AUSTIN
- #1 BOYS BASKETBALL VS. #4 BYRON
- 66-48 Win
- Improve to 26-2, advance to section championship
- Packers lead 34-18 at halftime
- FIRST HALF
- FG: 15/28 (53.6%)
- 3PT: 4/9 (44.44%)
- FT: 0/0
- Byron did not commit a foul in first half
- Duoth Gach: game high 11 points at halftime
- Kyle Oberbroeckling: 10 points
- SECOND HALF
- FG: 11/22 (50%)
- 3PT: 1/5 (20%)
- FT: 9/11 (81.8%)
- TOTAL
- FG: 26/50 (52%)
- 3PT: 5/14 (35.7%)
- FT: 9/11 (81.8%)
- Oberbroeckling: game/tied career high 19 points
- Both/Duoth Gach: 13 points each
- Next game: vs. #2 Northfield
- Raiders beat #3 Winona 53-49
- Took four minutes for either team to score game’s first points.
- OTHER SECTION TOURNAMENT BASKETBALL (Games @ Mayo Civic Center unless otherwise noted)
- BOYS
- 1A
- East Championship
- #2 Rushford-Peterson 46 #1 Spring Grove 43
- Chase Grinde missed potential GW buzzer-beater 3
- West Championship
- #1 Goodhue 69 #3 Bethlehem Academy 48
- 1A Championship
- #1 Goodhue (W) vs. #2 Rushford-Peterson (E) 3/16
- East Championship
- 1AA
- Semifinals
- #1 Caledonia 70 #4 Pine Island 57
- #3 Lake City 50 #2 St. Charles 38
- Championship
- #1 Caledonia vs. #3 Lake City 3/16
- Semifinals
- 2AAA (@ Gustavus)
- Semifinals
- #1 Marshall 60 #4 Faribault 43
- #2 Waseca 69 #3 Mankato East 66/OT
- Championship
- #1 Waseca vs. #2 Waseca 3/16
- 6AAA (teams around Austin in Class AAA QRF)
- Semifinals
- #1 DeLaSalle 82 #4 Delano 62
- #2 Orono 85 #3 Minneapolis Patrick Henry 82
- Orono went on 33-8 run in 2nd half
- Championship (Chanhassen HS)
- #1 DeLaSalle vs. #2 Orono 3/16
- 1AAAA
- Semifinals
- #1 Lakeville North 75 #3 Lakeville South 50
- #3 John Marshall 61 #2 New Prague 45
- Matthew Hurt: 37 points
- Rest of team: 24 points
- Championship
- #1 Lakeville North vs. #3 John Marshall 3/17
- Rockets lost 60-58 vs. Lakeville North in last year’s section title game
- 1A
- GIRLS
- 1A Championship
- #1 Goodhue (W) 65 #5 Fillmore Central East 42
- Goodhue lead by two at halftime
- Wildcats advance to Class A State tournament, will be #2 seed, play Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther in QF 3/16
- Mountain Iron-Buhl top overall seed
- 1AA Championship
- #3 Rochester Lourdes 67 #4 Kenyon-Wanamingo 61
- Eagles advance to Class AA State tournament, will be unseeded, play #1 Roseau in QF 3/16
- 2AA Championship
- #1 NRHEG (S) 53 #1 Norwood- Young America (N) 45
- Panthers advance to Class AA State tournament, will be unseeded, play #3 Watertown-Mayer in QF 3/16
- 1A Championship
- BOYS
- STATE BOYS HOCKEY TOURNAMENT
- A
- Championship
- #1 Hermantown 4 Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake 3
- Game ended in 2OT
- Dylan Samberg scored game winner
- Hermantown State Class A champions
- Third place game
- #5 St. Cloud Cathedral 2 Northfield 1
- Freshman Nate Warner scored game winner
- Consolation championship
- #2 Delano 6 #4 East Grand Forks 3
- Delano Class A Consolation champions
- Championship
- AA
- Championship
- #5 Grand Rapids 6 #3 Moorehead 3
- Grand Rapids class AA champions
- Third place game
- #1 Eden Prairie 3 Lakeville South 2/OT
- Nolan Sullivan scored game winner
- Consolation championship
- #2 St. Thomas Academy 5 Wayzata 0
- St. Thomas Academy Class AA Consolation champions
- Championship
- A